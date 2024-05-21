Played out in the sunshine with a hint of a breeze, a small but quality show of Simmentals held the crowd and in front of the judge for the day in the shape of BSCS President Norman Robson of the noted Kilbride Farm Herd at Doagh, Ballyclare.

A prolific show year in 2023 had seen this young heifer lift the Balmoral Show title along with the top award at the NI National Simmental Show later in the summer. These awards also saw her crowned NI Simmental Female of the Year. Having now defended her Balmoral Show title some aim is being taken at the ‘double-double’ of retaining the National Show title which is due to be competed for at the Randox Antrim Show at the end of July.

Ballinalare Farm Nikita is sired by the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive who was also the sire of the 2022 RUAS Balmoral Show Champion. She is out of Ballinalare Farm Ilyssa whose Granddam is a full sister of the noted Ballinalare Farm Nightrider.

Commenting on his Champion, who was of course also the Female Champion, Norman Robson said: “A terrific animal, Ballinalare Farm Nikita is a young heifer with immense power. Her shear scale, size and quality would make her hard to beat on any day and she is a worthy Champion.”

Father and son team Joe and Alan Wilson have been long term supporters of the RUAS Balmoral Show. Multiple titles have been highlighted by a hat trick of wins between 2004-2006 for the homebred Ballinalare Farm Money Penny, and now Nikita defending her title. A delighted Joe Wilson speaking after the show said: “Over the year she has grown on , and matured. She’s got size and power but kept her femininity and is full of style. The herd is having an export sale on 7th September at Rathfriland with around 25 head for sale including full embryo siblings to today’s Champion and also to the 28,000gns Banhill Farm Masterpiece. We’ll have some ‘contemplation’ time now regarding entries for that sale!”

Flushed in January, Ballinalare Farm Nikita was AI’d two months ago to Omorga Murray.

With the quality of Ballinalare Farm Nikita there was a measured anticipation heading to the Interbreeds and this striking heifer didn’t disappoint when lifting the Overall Reserve in the Individual Interbreed in front of the judge, Stewart Stronach, of the Islavale Simmental herd at Berryleys Farm, Keith Banffshire. Not quite finished there, Ballinalare Farm Nikita then teamed up with the Male Champion, Junior Champion, and Overall Reserve, Lisglass Prince, to win the Overall Reserve in the Interbreed Continental Pairs.

Shown by JL & CJ Weatherup, Irish Hill, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, the March 2023 born Lisglass Prince is by Omorga Jaguar 18, and is out of Lisglass Lulu, a daughter of the aforementioned Saltire Impressive 17.

Of his Reserve Champion Norman Robson said: “Lisglass Prince is a very smart, correct, and modern young bull with a good future ahead of him. He is the ideal example of the style of Simmental bull we should be producing for the commercial farmer. I think he’s a bull we will definitely be hearing more from throughout the year.”

The Weatherups are themselves multi title winners at Balmoral Show and were again delighted with their breed and Interbreed successes over the show.

Commenting, Chris Weatherup said: “Lisglass Prince just caught your eye from being a young calf and we think he just has a lot of style and length, with a tremendous backend. He’s tentatively aimed at the October Sale in Stirling.”

Omorga Jaguar 18 was purchased as a ten-month-old calf and he was also the sire of Lisglass Panther, the Male Champion at the recent Swatragh Club Sale.

The Weatherups also had the Reserve Female Champion in the shape of Dermody Princess. Bred by Mr N Jagoe, this September 2002 heifer is another by Saltire Impressive and is out of Dermody Kandy, a Glebedale Tyson daughter.

Speaking of his Reserve Female the judge said: “There was not a lot between the Overall and Reserve. This is just a very sweet and feminine heifer and a good example of the types we are looking for in the Simmental breed.”

Lifting the Reserve Male Championship was the August 2022 born bull Seaview Patriot, owned and exhibited by Esther O’Neill, Navan Fort Road, Armagh, and bred by Messrs G&A O’Leary. This bull, purchased as a year-old calf at the 2023 Tullamore Show, is a son of Woodhall Ferrari 14, and is out of the Kilbride Farm Newry daughter Littlerock Dervela Annie. For the O’Neill’s Drumcoote herd, which comprises of some 30 pedigree Simmental breeding females, this was a first time showing at Balmoral for some eight years. From here Seaview Patriot will be shown again through the summer before being used as the herd’s stock bull.

Ranfurly progeny were again in the ‘limelight’ when Ranfurly Weikel 52nd P18 23 from David and Jonny Hazelton, Cohannon House, Dungannon, won the Reserve Junior Championship, and Junior Female title. June 2023 born, this stylish young heifer, got by AI, is by the 16,000gns Ranfurly Limelight L11 20, and is out of Ranfurly Weikel 18th H2 EX 90, a Raceview King daughter. Further Ranfurly Limelight L11 20 progeny will feature in a sale of 20 breeding females, including 14 or 15 heifers, which will be held alongside the Ballinalare Farm herd offering, on September 7th at Rathfriland.

There was more Simmental success when the high-powered combine team of Andrew Clarke (Breaghey); Ryan Gilmour (Gillview); Jonny Hazelton (Ranfurly); and Chris Weatherup (Lisglass), combined to win the Interbreed Stockjudging title. Sponsored by Dunbia, and judged by Meurig James, the competition saw teams of four persons placing classes of beef cattle (no age limits). There were four classes each consisting of four cattle, with cattle provided on a rotation basis and featuring this year the Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and British Blonde breeds. Well done Team Simmental!

Balmoral 2024 Simmental Results

Heifer born on or after 1st Jan 2022 and on or before 30th June 2022: 1st J & A Wilson 146 Ballinalare Farm Nikita; 2nd Noel Kilpatrick 147 Ballymoney Nancy

Heifer born on or after 1st July 2022 and on or before 31st Dec 2022: 1st JL & CL Weatherup 149 Dermody Princess; 2nd J N Glasgow 148 Bridgewater Farm Evie 5th; 3rd J N Glasgow 150 Raceview PCH Vivkim ET

HEIFER, born on or after 1st January 2023: 1st WD & JD Hazelton 155 Ranfurly Weikel 52nd P18 23; 2nd Andrew Clarke 152 Breaghey Class P477; 3rd JL & CL Weatherup 153 Lisglass Primrose; 4th Andrew Clarke 154 Breaghey Vida P504

Bull, born on or before 31st December 2022: 1st Mr Shane O’Neill 156 Seaview Patriot

Bull, born on or after 1st January 2023: 1st JL & CL Weatherup 159 Lisglass Prince; 2nd WD & JD Hazelton 163 Ranfurly Principal P12; 3rd N & N Abraham 158 Corholland Peter; 4th N & N Abraham 164 Corholland Phoenix

Pair of animals, bona fide the property of one exhibitor and entered in the classes for which they are eligible: 1st JL & CL Weatherup; 2nd J N Glasgow

Supreme Champion: Ballinalare Farm Nikita J & A Wilson

Reserve Supreme Champion: Lisglass Prince JL & CL Weatherup

Junior Champion: Lisglass Prince JL & CL Weatherup

Reserve Junior Champion: Ranfurly Weikel 52nd P18 23 WD & JD Hazelton

Female Champion: Ballinalare Farm Nikita J & A Wilson

Reserve Female Champion: Dermody Princess JL & CL Weatherup

Male Champion: Lisglass Prince JL & CL Weatherup

Reserve Male Champion: Seaview Patriot Shane O’Neill

2 . Female & Supreme Champion Ballinlare Farm Nikita.jpg Female & Supreme Champion Ballinlare Farm Nikita Photo: freelance Photo Sales