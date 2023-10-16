Ballyblack WI celebrates 65th anniversary
On Friday 6th October Ballyblack Women’s Institute celebrated their 65th anniversary, thanks to generous funding from the National Lottery Community Foundation, in the Royal Belfast Golf Club.
Their many guests on the evening included Federation President Lady Anthony Hamilton, Federation Chairman Margaret Broome and other members of the executive committee of the Women’s Institute.
Over sixty ladies enjoyed an evening of good food, entertainment and friendship.
Ballyblack WI meets in the Londonderry Park Sports Pavilion at 7.15pm every second Tuesday evening of each month and all ladies are invited to come along and join them.