Ballyhartfield Barua claims Championship at Omagh Show

A fine display of Dexter cattle gathered at the showgrounds on 5th July for the 183rd Omagh Show organised by The Tyrone Farming Society.

Judge for the occasion was David Hammond, Cookstown who as well as judging other breed sections had the task of sorting through the quality Dexter cattle on show.

First class of the day saw Ballyhartfield Barua, a magnificent 2019 born bull from the herd of Matthew Bloomer receive the first-place rosette, closely followed by the equally impressive Planetree Cerberus from the same herd in second place. Derryola Top Gun, exhibited by Ryan Lavery was in third, in a hotly contested class.

A smaller entry in the cow class saw the first calver, Derryola Beyonce collect the red rosette for Ryan Lavery, followed by David Lester’s Derryola Razzle Dazzle in second place. Derryola Clover, accompanied with calf at foot claimed the yellow rosette in this class.

Second Reserve Dexter Breed Champion at Omagh Show, Lester's Kay, lead by Leah Lester. Photo credit Bo Davidson.

It was one, two and three in the calf class for David Lester with his impressive trio of Lester’s Alison, Lester’s Dazzler and Lester’s Rocky taking home the rosettes.

Last class of the day, which had the largest entry was won by Lester’s Kay, a very smart 2024 born heifer from the herd of David Lester. She was closely followed by Derryola Hazel and Derryola Uno, both exhibited by Ryan Lavery.

In the championship lineup David tapped out the winner of the bull class, Ballyhartfield Barua exhibited by Matthew Bloomer as his breed champion, closely followed by the winner of the cow class, Derryola Beyonce exhibited by Ryan Lavery as his reserve champion. Lester’s Kay was awarded the second reserve in what was a much admired lineup of quality stock.

Exhibitors would like to thank Tyrone Farming Society for hosting classes and David Hammond for judging.

Reserve Dexter Breed Champion at Omagh Show, Derryola Beyonce, lead by Ryan Lavery. Photo credit Bo Davidson.

Results:

Class 79 - Bull, any age (5 Forward): 1st Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Top Gun, Ryan Lavery; 4th Lester’s Brumble, David Lester; 5th Derryola Maverick, Ryan Lavery

Class 80 - Cow, any age (3 Forward): 1st Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, David Lester; 3rd Derryola Clover, Ryan Lavery

C81 - Calf, under 1 year old on 5th July 2025 (3 Forward): 1st Lesters Alison, David Lester; 2nd Lesters Dazzler, David Lester; 3rd Lesters Rocky, David Lester

Dexter Breed Champion at Omagh Show, Ballyhartfield Barua, lead by Grace Bloomer. Photo credit Bo Davidson.

C82, Heifer, any age (7 Forward): 1st Lester’s Kay, David Lester; 2nd Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery; 4th Derryola Marian, David Lester; 5th Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery; 6th Ballyloughan Quail, David Lester; 7th Planetree Bona Dea, David Lester

Champion - Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion - Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery

Second Reserve Champion - Lester’s Kay, David Lester