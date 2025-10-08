Ballyline Limousins online sale on now!

The noted Ballyline Limousin herd are hosting an online sale this weekend on marteye via Mid Tipperary Mart

The noted Ballyline herd of pedigree Limousin cattle has hand picked a select offering for an online sale running this weekend (with bidding closing Monday, 13th October, 7pm).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choose from 15 top drawer females comprising of in calf heifers, maidens and weanling heifers.

Bertie Mannon and family extend a warm welcome to their on farm open day on Saturday, 11th October 2-5pm, where all sale stock can be viewed. (Eircode N37 TK52). The sale is being run purely online through Mid Tipperary Mart on the popular marteye portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Curraghboy, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Bertie Mannion manages a 30-cow pedigree Limousin herd with his wife Kathleen and sons Alan and David, running a true family operation. The Ballyline Limousin Herd, established in 1987, traces its roots to Castle Venetia, a foundational cow purchased for £3,600 (Irish pounds) at a Naas Society Sale with Bertie’s late brother Ollie. Bred by Nicholas and Barbara Grubb, Venetia set the standard for the herd with her easy calving, balanced frame, and milking ability.

“She was the matriarch,” Bertie says. “My ideal cow has wide plates for calving, moderate muscle, and enough milk for a healthy calf. Venetia had it all.”

She produced five bulls and five heifers, with her first bull calf selling for £3,000 just weeks after purchase.

Bertie’s advice for new breeders is clear: “Start with a strong foundation cow. If you don’t like something about an animal, don’t keep her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His passion for farming led him to leave University College Dublin after a year of agricultural studies, drawn home to farm. He later worked in sheep procurement at Kepak Athleague until retiring eight years ago. The sudden loss of Ollie in 1997 to cardiomyopathy at age 33 was a profound blow.

“We were very close, running the herd together,” Bertie recalls. A Winston Churchill quote, “If you’re going through hell, keep going,” has guided him through challenges.

Mentors like Nicholas Grubb and Paul Sykes have shaped the herd’s development. The Mannions calve in February and March, with heifers calving at 30–33 months.

While Bertie monitors breeding indexes, his focus remains on cow type, using sires like Plumtree Fantastic, Mereside Godolphin, and Castleview Gazelle. Recent additions include bulls like Slieve Pablo (LM7266), Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2104), and Knock Msport (LM9478).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re happy with our cows, so the challenge is finding bulls that complement them,” he says.

The Ballyline herd has shone at Irish Limousin Society sales. At the 2025 Roscrea May Premier Sale, Ballyline Van, a Plumtree Fantastic son, was named Sale Champion and sold for €6,700. Last year’s Roscrea March Premier Sale saw Ballyline U-10839, a Mereside Godolphin son, claim Junior Champion and fetch €6,800. At the Roscommon Society Sale, Ballyline Vin sold for €10,400 as Champion, while Ballyline Vladimir, a Reserve Champion, brought €7,000, marking three consecutive years of Champion and Reserve Champion wins.

Bertie credits his “A-team”—PJ and Tracey Smith, Richard O’Beirne, and John Lynch—for their vital role in these successes.

Herd health is paramount in the closed Ballyline herd. Participation in the LimoHerd Health Program, vaccinations for Clostridium and Blackleg, and worm treatments with Ivomec in June ensure robust biosecurity. Beyond cattle, Bertie enjoys rough shooting with his German pointers, horse racing with two thoroughbred broodmares, and supporting Roscommon football and St Brigids GAA club, 2013 All-Ireland Club Champions. He also manages 400 ewes, balancing diverse agricultural interests.

The Ballyline herd’s recent accolades include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyline Vladimir: Reserve Champion, €7,000, Ballyline Vando: Roscrea May 2025 First Prize, €5,000, Ballyline Van: Champion, €6,700, Ballyline U-10839: Junior Champion, €6,800 Ballyline U-40825: First Prize, €6,500, Ballyline U-40833: Reserve Junior Champion, €5,000.

For presale enquiries please contact Bertie Mannion 00353 862572512.