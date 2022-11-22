Ballymena venue for 54th Clydesdale Foal Show

The Judge for this year’s show is Tony Bull from the well-known Arclid Stud in Cheshire.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, including Senior and Foal Championships.

The popular Young Handlers competition will be held after the Overall Championship, it is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

2021 CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show - Overall Champion, - Macfin Delta Dawn from Messrs. Hanna (Macfin Clydesdales).

The CLHBS are grateful to the following sponsors A. Diamond & Son (Coleraine), Millburn Vets (Coleraine), Pollock Car Sales (Castlerock) and Steele Farm Supplies (Ballymoney/Ballymena). Thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq, Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS Members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

This will be the 15th year in Ballymena Market and organisers are indebted to J.A. McClelland & Sons and their staff for granting permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

Gates will be open at 8 am with Judging commencing at 10.30 am.

This year our chosen charity is Macmillan Cancer Support, raffle tickets will be available on show day.

The Society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9.30pm on the night of the show. Attendees will be entertained by music from Kevin Hughes, so if you enjoy a good night’s entertainment you are more than welcome to come along.

For any enquires please contact Yvonne Hanna (Secretary) on 028 276 63470.

NISA CLYDESDALE CHAMPIONSHIP 2022