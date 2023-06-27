Ballymoney loft winner of the NIPA Yearling National Fermoy

Paddy McManus winner in Ahoghill from Fermoy National. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Bude was race three from across the water and the NIPA had also planned for the annual Yearlng Nat due to be flown from Skibbereen and it was a period of uncertain weather conditions. Skibbereen is hard to get out off even in good weather and with conditions forecast for this particular weekend, a decision was taken to divert this race to the shorter point of Fermoy, and it would host the Yearling National. Race marking had been delayed and birds were collected at the various centres on Saturday evening and then released the next morning Sunday 11th June at 10.20am in a southeast wind. The overall winner was Billy Hutchinson of Ballymoney, J Hutchinson & Son long time racers were to top the NIPA Section B, R D Calvin from Annaghmore was runner-up and winner of Sect E, followed by D Mullan from Strabane & District the winner in the NIPA Sect H.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy (Skibbereen) Ylr Nat Sunday 11th June 2023 – Liberated at 10.20am in a Southeast wind.

Keith and Kenny Morton top result in Cookstown and 1st & 2nd in Section A 4th Fermoy. Picture: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Fermoy Yearling Nat Open 250/2183 – 1-1B J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1625, 2-1E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1614, 3-1H D Mullan Strabane 1611, 4-2H J Ramsey & Son Derry & Dist 1611, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1610, 6-3H J Ramsey & Son 1607, 7-4H Freddie Patterson Strabane 1605, 8-3E R Parkes & Son Armagh 1598, 9-1D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1597, 10-4E D Fegan Lurgan Soc 1596, 11-5E Calvin & Calvin Annaghmore 1595, 12-6E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1595, 13-7E C J & B Ferris 1594, 14-1G Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1592, 15-2G Stephen Delaney Dromore 1591, 16-8E D C & P McArdle 1590, 17-9E G Marsden Hills & Maze 1588, 18-5H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1586, 19-2D R Keegan & Son Dromore 1585, 20-2B Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1585.

NIPA Sect A Ylr Nat 27/217 – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1552, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1544, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1532, S Diamond 1532, S Diamond 1525, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1524, K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1521, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1513, Isbaner Bartec Dungannon 1512, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1506.

NIPA Sect B Ylr Nat 34/251 – J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1625, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1585, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1580, J Hutchinson & Son 1568, D Dixon Ballymoney 1565, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1558, D & H Stuart 1550, M & J Howard Coleraine Prem 1532, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1530, D & H Stuart 1530.

NIPA Sect C Ylr Nat 34/290 – J & D Braniff Glen 1573, Whiteside Bros Eastway 1568, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1568, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1566, Ed Heaney & Son Ligoniel 1565, J & D Braniff 1565, Ed Heaney & So 1560, C McVeigh & Partners Trinity RPC 1559, P & M Travers Glen 1554, J Burrows Eastway 1549.

Geoff Surgenor 1st & 2nd in Kells in Fermoy Ylr National.

NIPA Sect D Ylr Nat 30-282 – I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1597, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1585, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1581, J Greenaway 1576, J Greenaway 1575, I Rollins & Son 1573, Johnston Bros Colin 1565, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1564, J Ward & Son Glen 1563, P & J Boal Dromore 1561.

NIPA Sect E Ylr Nat 64/546 – R D Calvin Annaghmore 1614, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1610, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1598, D Fegan Lurgan Soc 1596, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1595, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1595, C J & B Ferris 1594, D C & P McArdle 1590, G Marsden Hills & Maze 1588, D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Social 1584.

NIPA Sect F Ylr Nat 7/66 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1547, Burgess & Brennan 1546, Burgess & Brennan 1546, Burgess & Brennan 1546.

NIPA Sect G Ylr Nat 24/311 – Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1591, Stephen Delaney Dromore 1590, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1568, Mark Maguire & on Newry & Dist 1566, Stephen Delaney 1564, J Smyth & Sons 1547, J Smyth & Sons 1544, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1541, S Ogle 1540, O Markey Ballyholland 1540.

Trevor Johnston was best in Harryville from Fermoy National plus 5th Cullybackey Centre. The cock has now won 3 x 1st club. Picture: Willy Reynolds

NIPASect H Ylr Nat 24/114 – D Mullan Strabane 1611, J Ramsey & Son Derry & Dist 1607, Freddie Patterson Strabane 1605, D Booth Mourne & Dist 1586, D Booth 1585, D Booth 1568, S Gilmore Mourne & Dist 1566,

NIPA Centre Results Yearling National (those available prior to publication).

Ballymoney Centre – J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1625, J Hutchinson & Son 1568, D Dixon Ballymoney 1565, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1558, D & H Stuart 1550, 1541, D & H Stuart 1530, 1528, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1521, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1512.

Loughgall Centre – R D Calvin 1614, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1610, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1598, Calvin & Calvin 1595, D C & P McArdle 1590, P McFadden Monaghan 1582, R Parkes & Son 1579, R McCracken Markethill 1577, R Mulligan Monaghan 1574, D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1564.

Harold Cubitt best in Rasharkin from Fermoy Yearling National. 8 x 1st club wins for Harold this season. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Cullybackey Centre – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1585, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1580, J Eagleson & Sons 1501, Surgenor Bros Kells 1495, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1490, Surgenor Bros Kells 1485, T Whyte Ahoghill 1483, J Rock Harryville 1475, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1473, J Eagleson & Sons 1469.

Ligoniel Centre – J & D Braniff Glen 1573, Whiteside Bros Eastway 1568, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1568, Ed Heaney & Son Ligoniel 1565, J & D Braniff 1565, J Ward & Son 1563, Ed Heaney & Son 1560, C McVeigh & Daughter 1559, P & M Travers 1554, J & D Braniff 1537.

Newry Centre – Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1572, Mark Maguire & Son 1566, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1540, J F McCabe 1531, Owen Markey 1529, Thompson & Lunn 1521, Mark Maguire & Son 1520, Thompson & Lunn 1517, J F McCabe 1497, Pat McCabe 1494.

Coleraine Centre - S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1552, M & J Howard Coleraine Prem 1532B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1532, S Diamond 1532, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1529, S Diamond 1525, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1524, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1519, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1513, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1506.

Portadown Centre – G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1534, A Craig Laurelvale 1526, T McClean Edgarstown 1525, A Craig 152, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1524, 1516, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1516, G & C Simmons 1516, C Brown 1508, R Bell & Sons 1506.

Muckamore Centre – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1530, 1521, 1478, N Lusty Muckamore 1461, S & N Maginty 1424, 1420, 1410, D J Thompson Muckamore 1399.

Danny Dixon of Dunloy 3rd Combine, 5th Section & 46th Open Fermoy National. Picture: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Feds & Combine update.

Foyle Valley Combine Fermoy Yearling Nat – D Mullan Strabane 1611, J Ramsey & Son Derry & Dist 1611, J Ramsey & Son 1611, Freddie Patterson Strabane 1605, D Canning Derry & Dist 1554.

City of Derry Fed Fermoy Yearling Nat – J Ramsey & Son Derry & Dist 1611, J Ramsey & Son 1611, D Canning Derry & Dist 1554.

Coleraine Triangle Fermo Yearling Nat – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1552, M & J Howard Coleraine Prem 1532B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1532, S Diamond 1532, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1529, S Diamond 1525, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1524, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1519, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1513, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1506, A Parke Windsor Soc 1504, S Diamond 1493, B & D Coyle 1488.

Bertie Blair of Ballymena wins 1st Cullybackey Centre & 1st Mid Antrim Combine from Fermoy Yearling National –

Due to poor weather conditions forecast for County Cork on Saturday the NIPA decided to bring the birds back to Fermoy for their Yearling National. The birds were liberated at 10.20am in a light southeast wind and another good race followed. Ballymena fancier Bertie Blair had the best local bird in the Cullybackey Centre, and topped the Mid Antrim Combine. Bertie timing his grizzle widowhood cock at 14.03pm flying 201 miles to Chichester Park in Harryville. This cock had been racing well all season and prizes won include this week's 1st Combine, 2nd Section & 20th Open NIPA, 3rd Combine & 5th Section Fermoy 5 Bird, 7th Combine, 10th Section & 202nd Open NIPA Skibbereen OB Inland National and 9th Combine and 18th Section Fermoy. Sire is a son of Gary Gibson's Sticker Doncker Golden Pair and dam was from clubmate Johnston Eagleson breeding being Pitbull from P & D Breeding Stud x Van den Bulck. Johnston Eagleson & Sons had the next best two birds in the Cullybackey Centre and also 2nd and 7th Combine with their first bird winning 3rd Section and 25th Open NIPA. Both birds are bred from a pair of Van den Bulck's from P & D Breeding & Racing Stud. The first bird a mealy cock won 6th, 8th & 9th Combine as a young bird and the second bird a mealy w/f hen won 3rd Combine & 3rd Section from the Skibbereen YB National last season.

Danny Dixon was next best with a chequer cock from a son of Heartbreaker paired to a daughter of the Belgium Lambrecht Quiverman. Harold Cubitt was best in Rasharkin for the eighth time this season and finished 4th Combine, and 13th Section.

Harold's winner has been on great form all season winning five positions in the top twenty of the Combine including 1st Combine in the opening race of the season from Tullamore.

This cock is bred from Harold's old family of pigeons. Geoff Surgenor had the top two in Kells & District, the winner a pencil cock was bred off birds from David Cullar of Glenarm. The sire being Jeff Greenaway of Hillsborough bloodlines. Trevor Johnston & Son were best in Harryville and placed 5th in the Cullybackey Centre.

Paddy & William McManus had another win in Ahoghill with a Lambrecht cock gifted to them by clubmate and good friend Trevor Whyte and Jimmy & Jamie Greer had the winner in Cullybackey with a blue hen from the best of the Vermeerbergen-Wilms lines from good friend Keith Kernohan.

Mervyn Eagleson POS

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy Yearling National 22/140 - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1585, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1580, D Dixon Rasharkin 1565, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1521, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1504, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1502, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1501, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1500, Surgenor Bros Kells 1495, D Dixon Rasharkin 1493, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1490, Surgenor Bros Kells 1485, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1485, T Whyte Ahoghill 1483, J Rock Harryville 1475, D Dixon Rasharkin 1475, D Dixon Rasharkin 1475, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1473, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1469, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1459, A Barkley & Son Kells 1452, C Moore Cullybackey 1449, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1447, Gregg Bros Kells 1447, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1440, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1439, A Barkley & Son Kells 1438, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1434, Gregg Bros Kells 1423, Gregg Bros Kells 1421.

RPRA (Irish Region) Awards for 2023 - Claims for the Old Bird season to be in writing with the Irish Region Secretary by the 22n July 2023, contact Noel Higginson, 8 Abercorn Square, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, BT39 9FJ. Tel 07518 748717 or e-mail [email protected] - Nothing after this date will be considered, please note its earlier than usual. Individual birds in each NIPA Section for the Meritorious Awards, single bird performance over two cross channel races from 2nd Talbenny and Penzance.

Final Inland race from Fermoy –

Flown Sat 17th June on the same weekend as Penzance which was delayed due to poor weather conditions for a cross channel event. The Fermoy birds were race marked on the Friday evening and released next day at 10.40am in good conditions in a Southeast wind, the birds cleared well. It turned out a bit erratic although early arrivals were on time and overall winner was James Graham winning his first club race of the year in Monaghan HPS. John Convey from the Mourne & Dist was runner-up and 1st Sect H, the McArdle team from Armagh was 3rd and 4th followed by Kenny Morton & Son of Cookstown Social the winners in the Section A.

NIPA 4th Fermoy Open 279/4080 – 1-1E James Graham Monaghan 1557, 2-1H John Convey Mourne & Dist 1549, 3-2E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1533, 4-3E D C & P McArdle 1532, 5-1A K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1531, 6-2A K Morton & Son 1530, 7-2H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1510, 8-4E Brendan Corley Monaghan 1505, 9-3H John Convey 1494, 10-4H Ken Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1492, 11-5E C & O Myers Monaghan 1490, 12-6E Keith Allister Monaghan 1489, 13-7E I Parkes & Son Armagh 1487, 14-8E Keith Allister 1484, 15-9E James Graham 1483, 16-3A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1483, 17-10E Brendan Corley 1483, 18-5H Ken Armstrong 1479, 19-11E Keith Allister 1476, 20-6H Allen Kelly Omagh & District 1473.

NIPA Sect C 4th Fermoy 29/342 – C McVeigh & Daughter Trinity RPC 1434, T Longman Ligoniel 1422, B & K Mullan & Dunlop Glen 1418, J & D Braniff 1394, 182, 1368, Ed Heaney & Son Ligoniel 1363, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1358, C McVeigh & Daughter 1349, C McManus Ligoniel 1328.

NIPA Sect D 4th Fermoy 30/397 – J Gregory & Sons Colin 1438, J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1430, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1411, Abernethy & Turner Harmony 1411, I Rollins & Son 1411, O Farrelly Trinity RPC 1393, 1391, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1384, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1367, 1366.

NIPA Sect F 4th Fermoy 22/331 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1393, R Moore & Son Bangor 1379, 1349, Burgess & Brennan 1332 McCartan & Woodsides 1318, 1290, 1271, R Moore & Son 1260, McCartan & Woodsides 1248, C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1245.

NIPA Sect G 4th Fermoy 22/569 – D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1460, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1459, D & K Mallen 1458, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1453, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1451, J F McCabe & Son 1449, O Markey Newry & Dist 1448, J F McCabe & Son 1448, 1447, 1443.

NIPA Race/Date

4th Fermoy Saturday 17th June 2023 – Liberated at 10.40am in a South-East wind.

NIPA Sect A 4th Fermoy 28/363 – K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1531, K Morton & Son 1530, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1472, K Morton & Son 1472, 1472, 1467, M McPhillips Coalisland & Dist 1452, B McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1451, K Morton & Son 1444, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1440.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 9/125 – M McPhillips 1452, 1448, 1346, K Murphy 1337, B Morgan 1303, 1298.

Coleraine Premier HPS 12/210 – S Diamond 1483, J Hanson 1440, 1439, B & D Coyle 1438, S Diamond 1435, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1424.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 3/18 – B McCrudden 1451, W & W Murdock 1348, T McCrudden 1320.

Cookstown Social 1/28 – K Morton & Son 1531, 1530, 1472, 142, 1467, 1444.

Dungannon & District 2/16 – S McConnell 887, 868, B Isbaner 856.

Windsor Social 6/118 – R & J Parke 1399, 1398, 1368, R Gage 1363, R & J Parke 1358, K Glass 1340.

NIPA Sect B 4th Fermoy 54/753 – John Connolly Ballymoney 1406, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1399, 1398, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1395, H Cubitt Rasharkin & Dist 1393, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1381, T Whyte Ahoghill 1381, Young & Gibson Ballymoney 1378, D Dixon Ballymoney 1373.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/63 – T Whyte 1381, Young McManus & Sons 1367, T Whyte 1352, YUNG McManus & Sons 1338, 1318, T & G Balmer 1261.

Ballymoney HPS 14/248 – John Connolly 1406, L Neill 1394, D & H Stuart 1381, Young & Gibson 1378, D Dixon 1373, D & H Stuart 1371.

Broughshane & District 3/31 – J Getty 1312, A Purvis 1269, 1266, D Houston & Son 1157, M Neilly 1126.

Ballymena & District HPS – 3/49 – J Eagleson & Sons 1328, 1308, 1307, 1288, 1228, 1209.

Cullybackey HPS 5/55 – Gary Gibson 1352, 1350, J & J Greer 1319, C & R McIntyre 1268, M/M Robinson 1212, S & N Doherty 1093.

Crumlin & District –

Dervock RPS 7/111 – D & H Stuart 1381, 1371, A & M Boyle 1363, 1360, D Devenney 1268, D & G McMuillan 1263.

Harryville HPS 7/60 – D Magill 1327, S Johnston & Son 1325, 1278, J Rock 1207, T Johnston & Son 1148.

Kells & District HPS 1/10 – A Barkley & Son 1228, 1110, 1109, 1099.

Muckamore HPS 7/94 – A Steele 1348, S & N Maginty 1316, D J Thompson 1190, T Patterson & Son 1158, Magill & Lavery 1132, D J Thompson 1131.

Rasharkin &District HPS 4/30 – H Cubitt 1393, 1364, F Barkley 1238, H Cubitt 1227, A C & T Tweed 1210, W McFetridge 1103.

NIPA Sect E 4th Fermoy 55/904 – James Graham Monaghan 1557, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1533, 1532, Brendan Corley 1505, C & O Myers Monaghan 1490, Keith Allister Monaghan 1489, I Parkes & Son Armagh 1487, Keith Allister 1484, James Graham 1483, Brendan Corley 1483.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 4/69 – G Buckley & Son 1428, J & E Calvin 1422, 1416, G Buckley & Son 1396, J & E Calvin 1357, G Buckley & Son 135.

Armagh HPS 7/113 – D C & P McArdle 1533, 1532, I Parkes & Son 1487, R Parkes & Son 1472, D C & P McArdle 1420, G & A Campbell 1418.

Beechpark Social 1/20 – D Mawhinney & Son 1359.

Bondhill Social –

Edgarstown –

Gilford & District 4/68 – A Feeney & Son 1353, G O’Dowd 1312, A Feeney & Son 1310, 1296, 1290, 1274.

Laurelvale 4/121 – Alan Craig 1449, 1402, 1389, C Brown 1384, 1348, J Funston 1340.

Loughgall -

Lurgan Social 17/264 – C J & B Ferris 1442, 1439, 1437, J Barr 1436, S Curran 1435, C J & B Ferris 1434.

Markethill HPS 6/67 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1432, 1394, G Steenson 1338, K & R Black 1331, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1261, 1257.

Monaghan HPS 9/138 – James Graham 1557, B Corley 1505, C & O Myers 1490, K Allister 1489, 1484, James Graham 1483.

NIPA Sect H 4th Fermoy 39/421 – John Convey Mourne & Dist 1549, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1510, John Convey 1494, Ken Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1492, 1479, Allen Kelly Omagh & Dist 1473, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1472, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1448, David Booth 1439, D Canning Derry & Dist 1436.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 3/33 – Jimmy Quigley 1270, Eamon Quigley 1074, John Healy 845.

Derry & District 12/118 – D Canning 1436, M McGrath 1329, M Harkin 1176, J & G Ramsey 1079, Cooley Bros 1045, J & G Ramsey 1001.

Limavady 2/12 – R Witherow 1133, H Crawford 996, 961, R Witherow 935.

Londonderry RPS 3/35 – L Flanagan 986, 986, B Freeman 963, L Flanagan 934.

Maiden City 5/45 – J McConomy 1321, 1288, 1282, R Lyle 1180, J McConomy 1080, P McLaughlin 1059.

Mourne & District HPS 4/54 – John Convey 1549, D Booth 1510, John Convey 1494, D Booth 1439, 1425, 1423.

Omagh & District 4/71 – Ken Armstrong 1492, 1479, Allen Kelly 1473, Ken Armstrong 1433, 1420, Allen Kelly 1407.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 5/53 – Dessie Mullen 1472, Freddie Patterson 1448, Dessie Mullen 1422, 1338, 1338, 1328.

Feds & Combines Update 4th Fermoy –

Coleraine Triangle – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1483, B McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1451, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1440, 1439, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1438, S Diamond 1435, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1424, S Diamond 1408, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1399, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1399, R & J Parke 1398, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1395, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1393, B & D Coyle 1376, R & J Parke 1368, L Hanson & Son 1364, R Gage Windsor Soc 1363, M & J Howard & Son 1363, R & J Parke 1358, S Diamond 1358, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1355, W & W Murdock Coleraine & County Derry 1348, S Diamond 1344, K Glass Windsor Soc 1340, 1340,1340, M Simpson Windsor Soc 1339, K Glass 1336, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1335, K Glass 1335.

Foyle Valley Combine – Dessie Mullan Strabane & Dist 1472, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1448, D Canning Derry & Dist 1436, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1422, 1338, 1338, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1329, Dessie Mullen 1328, J McConomy Maiden City 1321, 1288, 1282, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1270, Dessie Mullen 1248, R Lyle Maiden City 1180, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1179, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1176, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1149.

City of Derry Federation –D Canning Derry & Dist 1436, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1329, J McConomy Maiden City 1321, 1288, 1282, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1270, R Lyle Maiden City 1180, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1176.

Mid Antrim Combine 4th Fermoy – H Cubitt Rasharkin 1393, T Whyte Ahoghill 1381, D Dixon Rasharkin 1373, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1367, H Cubitt 1364, D Dixon 1360, T Whyte 1352, G Gibson Cullybackey 1352, G Gibson 1350, Young McManus & Sons 1338, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1328, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1319, Young McManus & Sons 1318, J Getty Broughshane 1312, J Eagleson & Sons 1308, J Eagleson & Sons 1307, J Eagleson & Sons 1288, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1268, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 1261.

“Bregagh Lass” winner of 1st NIPA Ylr Nat Fermoy for J Hutchinson & Son. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Billy Hutchinson from Ballymoney HPS, winner of NIPA Yearling Nat trained weekly with Homer. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Bertie Blair of Ballymena with his Mid Antrim Combine winner from Fermoy Yearling National also 2nd Section & 20th Open NIPA National. Picture: Willy Reynolds