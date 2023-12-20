Ballymoney minister’s ‘sari-star’ shines a light on efforts to overcome poverty in Bangladesh
Rev Dr André Alves-Areias’ homemade ‘sari-star’ is representative of some of the products made by entrepreneurial young women in Bangladesh, supported by Christian Aid and its local partner, to boost both their income and social status. Rev André is the minister of Mosside and Toberdoney Presbyterian Churches near Ballymoney.
Christian Aid’s project takes place in Kurigram, a region of northern Bangladesh beset by devastating annual flooding as well as high levels of extreme poverty and child marriage.
People in Kurigram rely on farming to survive but are being pushed further into poverty by the impact of the climate crisis as higher global temperatures bring heavier monsoon rains.
One of the young women supported by Christian Aid and its local partner is 21-year-old Kakoli Khatun who is reviving the centuries-old Bengali art of nakshi kantha, making embroidered quilts from old saris, and selling them online.
Christian Aid’s local partner, Aid Comilla, gave Kakoli the training, money and technology she needed to set up her business, using smart phones and internet hubs to sell her quilts online. Kakoli is now defying expectations by combining her successful new quilting business with studying for a degree at university.
Christian Aid’s support has enabled Aid Comilla to reach more than 5,800 women, helping them set up new businesses. These online businesses enable the young women to increase their confidence and social status, earn an income and break the cycle of early marriage.
Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Rev André for raising awareness of the charity’s life-changing work in Bangladesh.
She said: “As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, millions of people around the world face extreme poverty while also struggling with the worsening impacts of climate change. This project shows that young women have the power to break the cycle of poverty and early marriage, if only they have the chance.”
To support Christian Aid’s work this Christmas, please visit caid.ie/Christmas