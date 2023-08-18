The much-anticipated event is a highlight within the annual calendar of events for the young members of the Holstein, Ayrshire & Jersey breed societies and

is organised solely by the young members.

Due to the increasing number of entries year on year, and having rapidly outgrown other venues, the event has relocated to Balmoral Park.

Young Ayrshire, Holstein and Jersey members look forward to the AHV Multibreed Calf Show next Friday 25th August. Pic: HYB

“We have been delighted to announce that the calf show will take place in the Logan Hall this year,” comments Club Coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards.

“It has been a goal for quite a number of years and this year was made possible with the inclusion of a platinum sponsor for the event – AHV.”

The event, now known as the ‘AHV Multibreed Calf Show’ is set to be a great spectacle with upwards of 200 entries in the Holstein section alone, between showmanship and calf classes. The change of location would not have been possible without AHV (Animal Health Vision) coming on board and speaking on the new collaboration said: “We wholeheartedly support the Young Breeders Club in its mission to nurture the next generation of dairy farmers and breeders. Our passion lies in empowering these young individuals who represent the future of our industry. Their dedication and talent hold the key to driving growth and ensuring the sustainability of the agricultural sector.”

Young handlers and calves will take to the ring in classes based on age, the biggest class on the day will be the Holstein calf born between 1st October 2021 and 30th November 2022 with 32 entries.

Coordinator Andrew Patton, with Mark Logan, Clandboye who are sponsoring this years showmanship classes. Pic: HYB

Taking on the onerous task of judging the calf classes this year will be County Cork based, Jason Helen of Eedy Holsteins. Jason needs little introduction in the Holstein show circuits at present having bred Eedy Crushabull Acclaim, who has claimed the top spot at both the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh shows this summer for her new owners, Logan Holsteins in Scotland.

Taking to the centre of the ring for the showmanship section will be Laura Cornthwaite, County Cork, who also hails from Eedy Holsteins as Jason’s partner. Laura is a well-known face in showmanship circles throughout the UK, having been tapped out as Champion handler twice at UK Dairy Expo and claiming the Reserve Champion spot at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show.

Of course, no event of this scale would be possible without a loyal and supportive sponsor base. Along with AHV, the club welcome Clandeboye Estate as the new Showmanship class sponsor. Thompsons Feeds continue their support for the Calf conformation classes, with Western Farm Enterprises covering the Exhibitor Bred awards.

Blondin Sires are once again sponsoring the Interbreed Championship which was introduced to the event last year for the first time. The interbreed champion calf will receive the Clandeboye Cup, presented in memory of the late Lady Dufferin and acts as a pinnacle for the event.

AHV are this years Platinum Sponsor, pictures outside Logan Hall is Ashley Fleming, AHV NI Sales Manager, Andrew Patton & Jessica Hall, NI HYB Coordinators & Adam Robinson, AHV Managing Director. Pic: HYB

The club are also indebted to the team at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for the use of the excellent facilities and the team who have worked alongside

the HYB members in the organisation for the run up to the event.