Putting kids in the driver’s seat, this exciting mini off-road course will see young children steer their way around corners, over ramps and past obstacles to get a feel for the terrain many farmers explore on their daily livestock checks.

With five mini Land Rovers available, children from the age of 3 can explore this age appropriate enclosure with their parents. Additional safety supervisors will be on hand to ensure the experience remains enjoyable for all participants.

The bespoke course can be found within the new Balmoral Show children’s area next to the ever-popular Poultry and Rabbit pavilions and Kidz Farm.

Holly Gillan, Glenarm Castle and Leah Crozier, NFU Mutual accompany Henry and Hugh Patterson in one of the experience’s mini Land Rovers. Pic: Brian Thompson

There will also be photographic opportunities to help children take a piece of their off-road experience home.

Martin Malone, Regional Manager for Northern Ireland at NFU Mutual, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor The Glenarm Mini Land Rover Experience at this year's Balmoral Show. Balmoral Show holds significant importance in the rural community and this new exhilarating activity for our future farmers only adds more value to what visitors can expect.”

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.