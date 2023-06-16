With an estimated attendance of 20,000 people over the weekend, the event promises an exciting opportunity to experience the vibrant agricultural life of the region.

The initiative offers a unique chance for both rural and urban dwellers to connect with the farming community, learn about agricultural practices, and gain a deeper understanding of the food production process.

For those unable to attend the event in person, BOIOFW has made provisions for a virtual experience. Anyone interested can still gain insight into "a day in the life" of a working farm.

Pictured on Donagh Cottage Farm is farm host Brian Matthews (centre) with William Irvine (right), deputy president for the Ulster Farmers’ Union with a representative from Everun, one of the partners of this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

As well as being open to the public across the weekend, Mullygarry Farm will be hosting a live Facebook stream on Saturday, allowing viewers to virtually experience the daily operations and activities taking place on the farm. This virtual tour will provide insights into the daily routine of farmers, showcasing the dedication and hard work involved in maintaining a successful farm.

On Sunday, the spotlight will shift to Donagh Cottage Farm, where visitors (online and in-person) can immerse themselves in the charm of rural life and witness first-hand the agricultural traditions of NI.

From interacting with farm animals to exploring the beautiful countryside, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in various educational and entertaining activities throughout the day.

BOIOFW not only celebrates the agricultural heritage of NI but also aims to promote sustainable farming practices, environmental stewardship, and the important role that farmers play in food production.