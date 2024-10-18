More than 50 men from the Bannside area of Ballymena gathered together and enjoyed listening to guest speaker Keith Acheson from the National Trust. Those in attendance heard more information about the Trust, Giants Causeway and lots of stories about visitors to the site followed by a fantastic lunch and cake. It was a great opportunity to get together and all were encouraged to meet new people they hadn’t met before.

They also heard how Bann Maine West have secured funding from Lottery to support future Men’s breakfasts, get togethers and trips for the next five years.

The group which formed in 2017, began as a pilot project and was initiated and funded by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with Cullybackey Medical Practice.

It was developed in response to a need for a social outlet for older rural men including farmers, in the Cullybackey and Glarryford areas. Since working in partnership with the Trust, it has now grown and developed this project covering the wider Bannside area.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Bann Maine West, commented: “It was fantastic to see so many men gathered together and listening to the buzz in the room! We are so pleased that we can continue this project with the support of the Lottery and also working in partnership with the Northern Trust.”

Yvonne Carson, Northern Trust, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Bann Maine West in developing this project and look forward to future events.”

The next event is a breakfast at The Wild Duck, Portglenone on 21st November. If you would like to hear more information or book a place, please phone Jeanette on 07821260158, email [email protected] or call into The Hub, 86 Main Street, Cullybackey.

