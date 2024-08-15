The men all headed off in the morning, stopped off for breakfast on the way, then continued on to the fantastic Clogher Valley Show.

At the show they enjoyed a wide range of stalls, demonstrations, displays and information. Having great weather also very much contributed to the experience!

Jeanette van der Merwe, Bann Maine West, commented: “It was great to hear the buzz and chat from the group throughout the day. Having the opportunity to all go together, enjoy each other’s company and everything the show had to offer was much appreciated by all. It was also a good opportunity to chat to the men about other things going on in their area that they might be interested in and look forward to the next Breakfast event.”

The project first began back in 2017 as a pilot project and was initiated and funded by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with Cullybackey Medical Practice. It was developed in response to a need for a social outlet for older rural men including farmers, initially in just the Cullybackey and Glarryford areas.

With over thirty members the group’s purpose is to connect older men through mutual interests in farming, rural heritage and history as well as providing information relevant to their needs.

When Covid-19 hit in early 2020 it put a stop to activities but while some groups folded this group of resilient men stayed together thanks to low contact meetings.

They emerged from the pandemic with fresh momentum and during 2022, the group, evolved and further developed by forging links with Bann Maine West. Bann Maine West were recently successful in securing five year funding from the Lottery Community Fund to continue to grow and develop this Men’s group along with a number of other projects to encourage older people living in our rural areas of Cullybackey, Grange, Hillstown, Portglenone and Tullygarley.

Having been externally evaluated, this model of good practice has been successfully adopted by many other rural men’s groups across Northern Ireland.

As well as trips, Bann Maine West currently have a series of very successful monthly breakfast’s which have been operating in the Bannside area bringing together men to enjoy a breakfast and speaker.

If you are interested in the above or any of our projects get in touch with Bann Maine West on 07821250158, email [email protected] or call in the Hub Gift Shop on 86 Main Street, Cullybackey Mon to Fri 9am to 3.30pm.

