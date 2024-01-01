Local MP Carla Lockhart paid a visit last week to the new Bannvale Bloom and Brew catering trailer, which is operated by individuals with a learning disability, with the support of Day Opportunities staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking after the visit, the DUP representative said: “Day Opportunities provides community-based daytime activities to engage adults with a learning, physical and/or sensory disability in areas such as accredited further education; volunteering, paid employment, social enterprise activity and opportunities to meet and make new friends and use local leisure and recreational facilities. The service aims to enable individuals to lead full and meaningful lives within their neighbourhoods, have access to a wide range of social, work and leisure opportunities and form/maintain friendships and relationships.

"The new catering trailer, Bannvale Bloom and Brew, is just one example of how this works in practice and it was lovely to call by and meet the team here who are undertaking this new initiative. I can see that everyone is really enjoying the experience and I have no doubt this will be a successful project, as well as hugely rewarding for all those taking part in the operation of the trailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement