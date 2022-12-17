Barenbrug becomes corporate member of UFU
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to announce their new partnership with Barenbrug who have become a corporate member.
Barenbrug is one of the largest grass seed breeders and producers in the world and will be working together with the UFU to help support the Northern Ireland (NI) agri-industry.
UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “We are pleased that Barenburg has become a corporate member of the UFU. Barenburg has over 100 years’ experience in delivering high quality grass seed for farmers. Our iconic green landscape and rich biodiversity is at the heart of many farms across NI, highlighting the land management skills of our farmers and this partnership will assist with continuing this.
Looking after our soil and grassland management is essential to ensure the production of high-quality produce, farmed to some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world. We look forward to working with Barenburg to help deliver the best services to our members and the farming community.”
UK Agriculture Manager for Barenbrug, David Linton said: “Barenbrug have had an excellent association with Northern Ireland farmers for over 30 years and as commercial partners of the AFBI breeding programme since 1991, we are firm believers in local grasses for our local market. The UFU prides itself in supporting local farmers and I am delighted that we can now help play a part in that as we develop our commercial partnership together.”