Barenbrug becomes corporate member of UFU

Barenbrug is one of the largest grass seed breeders and producers in the world and will be working together with the UFU to help support the Northern Ireland (NI) agri-industry.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “We are pleased that Barenburg has become a corporate member of the UFU. Barenburg has over 100 years’ experience in delivering high quality grass seed for farmers. Our iconic green landscape and rich biodiversity is at the heart of many farms across NI, highlighting the land management skills of our farmers and this partnership will assist with continuing this.

Looking after our soil and grassland management is essential to ensure the production of high-quality produce, farmed to some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world. We look forward to working with Barenburg to help deliver the best services to our members and the farming community.”

David Linton, UK Agriculture Commercial Manager pictured with William Irvine, UFU deputy president.