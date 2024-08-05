For the second time in one week, judge Allen Massey from Bury, Lancashire, was put through his paces, assessing the quality cattle presented on the day.

Barnburn 1 Nolana stole the heart of the show and the judge taking many titles to her name, including overall breed and female champion. This eight-year-old veteran is a Panmure 1 Henry daughter, out of a Barnburn 1 Fancy cow and secured best polled animal exhibitor bred and IHBS Champion Cup to name but a few.Nolana is no stranger to winning and earlier in the year at Lurgan Show she won the cow with calf at foot class and then went on to take overall champion. This strong cow paraded the ring alongside her smart calf, Barnburn 1 Nolana 2nd who competed in her own heifer born on 1st September 2023 and before 31stDecember 2023 class, demonstrating the power of the Hereford breeds strength and maternal qualities.

Next in the lineup was Kinglee 1 Victorious from Trevor Andrews and family. This bull has already successfully taken winning tickets at Balmoral Show in May, where he obtained the overall champion title. Bred by Pete Cobley, Stanton Farm of the Kinglee herd, Victorious now lives with the Mountview Herd and is proving to be a worthy purchase. The young man is out of Kinglee 1 Star 371 and was sired by Cleland 1 Nelson, packing a punch on his pedigrees. This has shone throughout his showing career as he was bull calf champion, overall junior champion and male champion respectively at the National Hereford Poll Show in 2021.

Success was also in the stars for breeder Ciaran Kerr taking not only the reserve male, junior male and overall junior champion with bull Kinnego 1 Amazon but locking in the reserve and junior female champion title with Kinnego 1 Ann too. This outstanding duo then teamed up to take home the progeny pair title.

Kinnego 1 Amazon, a flashy young bull is sired by County Crest Jack and is born out of a homebred cow Kinnego 1 Verity. Kinnego 1 Ann is a March 2023 born heifer and is out of Dernaroy 1 Joy cow and is also sired by County Crest Jack, displaying that show quality really does run in the family. This half sibling duo naturally caught the eye of the judge, earning the pair many accolades.

Congratulations must go to Ryan and Russell Kelly of the recently established Rossdowney Herd. These new breeders from Co Londonderry are having a successful first show season with their newly purchased heifer Somerville 1 Winnie, winning the heifer born on or after 1st July 2022 and before 31st December 2022 class. She then went on to take home the reserve female champion title. Bred by H King of the Somerville herd, Winnie now lives with her new owners. She is out of a Solpoll 1 Fashion cow and is sired by popular bull Normanton 1 Laertes. Finishing off their triumphant day by winning the group of three class, it was clear that it was a good show all round.

Alan Shaw of the Benburb herd celebrates his success by not only taking home the reserve junior female champion title with Benburb 1 Alice 8th but the reserve junior male championship with Benburb 1 Bert too. Alice is sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star and is out of Benburb 1 Alice 5th. Benburb 1 Bert is sired by Moorside 1 Panda and is out of Appel 1 Starlight. These 2023 born animals contributed into the Shaw family winning the Robson and OKane Cup for the exhibitor acquiring the most points.

Experienced show handlers and breeders J & W McMordie from Ballygowan, Co Down secured the NIHBA calf champion with Solpoll 1 Amber B2. This young September 2023 born heifer is out of Solpoll 1 Amber N4 and is by Square-D Diesel 957U. A great achievement for their first outing this year, beating all other calves present that day. The flashy young female has a bright future ahead of her.

The Clow Cup was awarded to John Taggart of the Carney Hill herd from Newtownards, Co Down, for the best group of three animals bred by the exhibitor.

In the young handler section Gary Andrews displayed excellent handling and leading skills, earning him first place. He then went on to win the stock persons shield for the best under 18. Gary is a member of the UK Hereford Youth program.

Full results – NIHBA National Show Antrim 2024Supreme and female champion – Barnburn 1 Nolana – Greer WatsonReserve supreme and male champion – Kinglee 1 Victorious – Trevor Andrews and familyReserve male and overall junior and junior male champion – Kinnego 1 Amazon – Ciaran KerrReserve female champion – Somerville 1 Winnie – R&R KellyReserve and junior female champion – Kinnego 1 Ann – Ciaran KerrReserve Junior Female Champion – Benburb 1 Alice 8th – Alan ShawReserve Junior Male – Benburb 1 Bert – Alan ShawAntrim Show AwardsIHBS Champion Cup – Barnburn 1 Nolana – Greer WatsonTunney Meats Cup (opposite Sex to Champion) – Kinglee 1 Victorious – Trevor Andrews and familyShow Society Cup (Group of 3) – R&R KellyMorrison Cup (bull calf) – Benburb 1 Burt – Alan ShawNIHBA awardsNewsletter rose bowl (Champion) – Barnburn 1 Nolana – Greer WatsonBarron Cup (Junior Female) – Kinnego 1 Ann – Ciaran KerrRalston Cup (best heifer exhibitor bred) – Kinnego 1 Ann – Ciaran KerrClow Cup (Group of 3 exhibitor Bred) – John TaggartStock persons Shield (best under 18) – Gary AndrewsRobert Clarke Cup (best polled animal exhibitor bred) – Barnburn 1 Nolana – Greer WatsonNIHBA Calf Champion – Solpoll 1 Amber B2 – J&W McMordieRobson and OKane Cup (exhibitor with most points) – Alan Shaw BenburbCow or heifer born on or before 31st December 2021, in calf or calf at foot: 1st Barnburn 1 Nolana – Greer Watson; 2nd Ballypallady 1 Showstopper – R & R Kelly; 3rd Cornriggs 1 Vanity 2nd – Marcus MurdockHeifer born on or after 1st January 2022 and before 30th June 2022 in calf or calf at foot: 1st Luskypoll 1 Watermelon – John Gill; 2nd Moyadd 1 Winnie – Ciara Fitzpatrick; 3rd Somerville 1 Wren – R & R KellyHeifer born on or after 1st July 2022 and before 31st December 2022: 1st Somerville 1 Winnie – R & R Kelly; 2nd Benburb 1 Annie – Alan Shaw; 3rd Solpoll 1 Starlet A4 – J &W McMordieHeifer born on or after 1st January 2023 and before 31st August 2023: 1st Kinnego 1 Ann – Ciaran Kerr; 2nd Benburb 1 Alice – Alan Shaw; 3rd Carneyhill 1 Emma 25th – John TaggartHeifer born on or before 1st September 2023 and before 31st December 2023: 1st Solpoll 1 Amber B2 – J&W McMordie; 2nd Barnburn 1 Nolana 2nd – Greer Watson; 3rd Moyadd 1 Poppy – Ciara FitzpatrickBull born on or before 31st March 2022: 1st Kinglee 1 Victorious – Trevor Andrews and family

Bull born on or after 1st April 2022 and before 31st December 2022; 1st Carrowboy 1 Perfect – Martin Hamilton; 2nd Lusky 1 Al – John Gill; 3rd Benburb 1 Alan – Alan ShawBull born on or after 1st January 2023 and on or before 31st August 2023: 1st Kinnego 1 Amazon – Ciaran Kerr; 2nd Carneyhill 1 Alberto – John TaggartBull calf born on or after 1st September 2023 and on or before 31st December 2023: 1st Benburb 1 Bert – Alan ShawBull calf born on or after 1st January 2024: 1st Moyadd 1 Bulmers – Ciara Fitzpatrick; 2nd Roselodge 1 Bon Appetit – Gemma McCorry; 3rd Somerville 1 Bandit – Heather KingProgeny Pair: 1st Ciaran Kerr; 2nd Alan Shaw; 3rd R&R KellyGroup of Three: 1st R&R Kelly; 2nd John Taggart; 3rd John GillYoung Handlers: 1st Gary Andrews; 2nd Holly Taggart; 3rd Nathaniel Shaw

1 . image0 (30).jpeg Barnburn 1 Nolanan supreme Champion owned and bred by the Watson Family. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image1 (12).jpeg Kinglee 1 Victorious Reserve Supreme Champion, bred by P Cobley, owned by the Andrew’s Family. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . image5 (4).jpeg J&W McMordies Solpoll 1 Amber B2 took calf champion on the day. Photo: freelance Photo Sales