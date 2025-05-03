Batters appointment welcome — But Labour’s farm policy still failing: Butler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Unionist Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Robbie Butler MLA, has cautiously welcomed the appointment of former NFU President Baroness Minette Batters to lead the UK Government’s new Department for Farming and Rural Affairs’ review of farm profitability while warning that the move must not distract from the damaging impacts of Labour’s broader agricultural agenda.

The appointment, confirmed recently by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, comes amid rising concern across the UK farming sector about the government’s recent introduction of what many have described as draconian taxation and regulatory measures, which disproportionately affect family farms and rural communities.

Lagan Valley MLA, Mr Butler said: "Baroness Batters brings a wealth of experience, credibility, and a deep understanding of the real challenges faced by farmers across these islands. Her voice has consistently championed the family farm and British food security, and I hope she will be given the freedom and authority to influence policy in a meaningful way.

"However, this appointment cannot be viewed in isolation. Labour’s recent raft of agricultural taxes and environmental levies has sent shockwaves through the rural economy. Farmers are being asked to shoulder a disproportionate burden at a time when the cost-of-living crisis and global instability already threaten our food supply and rural livelihoods.

"The government must be judged not only by the people it appoints but by the policies it pursues. I will be watching closely to see whether Baroness Batters is empowered to challenge the current direction of travel, which many in the sector fear is undermining the very future of family farming."

Mr Butler added that Northern Ireland’s farming sector must not be overlooked in any new policy frameworks and said the region’s distinct needs, from cross-border supply chains to environmental regulation, must be properly understood and reflected in Westminster’s approach.

"Food security, sustainability, and rural prosperity must be at the heart of UK agricultural policy. For Northern Ireland, this means recognising our unique challenges and opportunities. I urge the review to work directly with the devolved administrations and ensure the voices of local farmers are heard loud and clear.”

Mr Butler’s party colleague, Robin Swann, South Antrim MP, said: “Northern Ireland’s family farms play a huge role in our rural communities and the local economy. Ensuring these farms remain viable and have the money to invest, innovate and become more sustainable is essential, and I do welcome the Government’s decision to appoint Baroness Batters to lead a review on farm profitability.

“It is important to note that it would be impossible to properly examine the profitability of farms without highlighting the additional pressures this government has placed on our farmers, most significantly through the family farm inheritance tax, and I hope this is addressed as part of the review.

“I will continue to use all the resources at my disposal at Westminster to hold DEFRA to account and to stand up for our local farmers.”