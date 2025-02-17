“B&B by the Sea” host Sharon McIlveen visits Muckamore WI

Sharon gave an insight on how she was chosen to host the show which was filmed on the Northern Ireland coastline.

Lots of humorous stories were shared outlining those she worked with Mary-Anne Farenden, gardener, her driver Rory O’Kane and the chef Alex Greene as well as the many celebrities she entertained. A great insight into her life from working in Belfast International Airport to training as a Tour Guide to hosting this well-known show.

Margaret Bent proposed a Vote of Thanks to Sharon for her very interesting talk.

The February Competition was ‘A Holiday Postcard’ which was won by Mary Taylor, 2nd Agnes McCullough 3rd Myra Hutchinson.

The February Birthday girl was Elizabeth Gray.

Mary Taylor winner of the Competition " A Holiday Postcard"