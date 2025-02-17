“B&B by the Sea” host Sharon McIlveen visits Muckamore WI

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:18 BST
In February the ladies of Muckamore WI welcomed Sharon McIlveen of the BBC’s “B&B by the Sea”.

Sharon gave an insight on how she was chosen to host the show which was filmed on the Northern Ireland coastline.

Lots of humorous stories were shared outlining those she worked with Mary-Anne Farenden, gardener, her driver Rory O’Kane and the chef Alex Greene as well as the many celebrities she entertained. A great insight into her life from working in Belfast International Airport to training as a Tour Guide to hosting this well-known show.

Margaret Bent proposed a Vote of Thanks to Sharon for her very interesting talk.

The February Competition was ‘A Holiday Postcard’ which was won by Mary Taylor, 2nd Agnes McCullough 3rd Myra Hutchinson.

The February Birthday girl was Elizabeth Gray.

Mary Taylor winner of the Competition " A Holiday Postcard"

1. P1000278-Mary.JPG

Mary Taylor winner of the Competition " A Holiday Postcard" Photo: freelance

Margaret Bent Proposes a Vote of Thanks to Sharon McIlveen.

2. P1000284 Margaret & Sharon.JPG

Margaret Bent Proposes a Vote of Thanks to Sharon McIlveen. Photo: freelance

Holiday Postcards—nearly a thing from the past!

3. P1000277.JPG

Holiday Postcards—nearly a thing from the past! Photo: freelance

