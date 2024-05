Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the Fatstock Ring 360 lots listed sold to a firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2385-60 for an 840kg B/B to £284 per 100kg.

This was followed by a 790kg Ch. to £2180-40 @£276 per 100kg Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 550kg Lim. to £1595 followed by a 600kg Lim. to £280 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1293-60 for a 770kg to £168 per 100kg.

stock image

Other fleshey Friesians sold from £150 to £164 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £2030-40 for a 1080kg Ch. to £188 per 100kg.

Fat Steers sold to £288 per 100kg for 600kg Fat Heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for 560kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2630 for a 900kg Lim. (£292) selling to £302 per 100kg for a 615kg Ch. to £1860.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward Steers sold to £1770 for a 590kg Lim. (£300) to £302 per 100kg for a 530kg AA. to £1600. Med Weight Steers sold to £1560 for a 490kg Ch. (£318) selling to £342 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £1420 with a 425kg Lim. to £1450 (£341).

Smaller Steers sold to £780 for a 335kg AA. Heavy Heifers sold to £2180 for a 765kg Ch. (£285) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1800.

Forward Heifers sold to £1660 for a 525kg Ch. (£316) with a 520kg Lim. to £1640 (£315).

Med weight Heifers sold to £1640 for a 490kg Ch. (£334).

Smaller Heifers sold to £1220 for a 395kg Lim. (£309).

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1590 for a 450kg Ch. (£353) and selling to a high of £426 per 100kg for a 340kg Lim. to £1450.

Stronger Males sold to £1550 for a 535kg Ch. (£289).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling Heifers sold to £1820 for a 485kg Ch. (£375) with a 475kg Ch. to £1730 (£364).

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2100 and £2000. Breeding Bulls sold to £3650.

Suckler Outfits sold to a high of £4000 for a 2017 B/B bred Cow with Lim. Bull Calf at foot. Others sold to £2500 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1920.

Bull Calves sold to £420 for a HI. Heifer Calves sold to £425 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £1000 for Sim.

Reared Female Lumps sold to £1030 and £1010 for Chars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & CO HEIFERS:

Co Armagh Producer 550kg Lim. to £290 (£1595) 600kg Lim. to £280 (£1680) 790kg Ch. to £276 (£2180-40) and 730kg Ch. to £266 (£1941-80) Augher Producer 840kg B/B. to £284 (£2385-60) Fivemiletown Producer 520kg Lim. to £282 (£1466-40) Dromore Producer 540kg Lim. to £274 (£1479-60) Fivemiletown Producer 670kg Lim. to £272 (£1822-40) Cookstown Producer 600kg Lim. to £272 (£1632) Irvinestown Producer 530kg Lim. to £266 (£1409-80) Plumbridge Producer 680kg Lim. to £266 (£1808-80) Florencecourt Producer 720kg Ch. to £260 (£1872) Lisnaskea Producer 670kg Sim. to £256 (£1715-20) Rosslea Producer 620kg Lim. to £252 (£1562-40) Newtownbutler Producer 790kg Lim. to £250 (£1975) Roslea Producer 580kg Ch. to £248 (£1438-40) Dungannon Producer 690kg Par. to £248 (£1711-20) Newtownstewart Producer 750kg B/B. to £248 (£1860) Irvinestown Producer 790kg Par. to £248 (£1959-20) Macken Producer 610kg B/B. to £248 (£1512-80).

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £230 to £246 per 100kg.

2nd quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £248 to £290 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1293-60 for a 770kg to £168 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £124 to £142 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS:

Newtownstewart Producer 1080kg Ch. to £188 (£2030-40). Dungannon Producer 1000kg Ch. to £186 (£1860). Rosslea Producer 1010kg Shb. to £186 (£1878-60). Antrim Producer 960kg Ch. to £180 (£1728). Newtownbutler Producer 840kg Ch. to £178 (£1495-20). Sixmilecross Producer 950kg Hol. to £148 (£1406).

FAT STEERS:

Lim Steers sold to £288 for 600kg (£1728). Char Steers sold to £272 for 590kg to £1604-80). Sim Steers sold to £270 per 100kg for 620kg to £1674. AA. Steers sold to £268 Per 100Kg for 770kg to £2063-60. Hereford Steers sold to £224 per 100kg for 990kg to £2217-60.

FAT HEIFERS:

Lim Heifers sold to £282 for 610kg to £1720-20. LH. Heifer sold to £278 per 100kg for 560kg to £1556-80. Sim. Heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for 750kg to £2055. Char Heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for 650kg to £1768.Fries Heifers sold to £220 per 100kg for 650kg to £1430.

STORE BULLOCKS (220 lots):

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another good entry of quality stock on offer sold to a brisk demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2630 for a 900kg Lim. (£292) other quality lots sold from £270 to £302 per 100kg for a 615kg Ch. to £1860. Forward Steers £1770 for a 590kg Lim. (£300) with others selling from £274 to £302 per 100kg for a 530kg AA. to £1600. LEADING PRICES:

Co. Armagh Producer 900kg Lim. to £2630 (£292) 920kg Lim. to £2600 (£282) 890kg Lim. to £2590 (£291) and 890kg Lim. to £2500 (£281). T Beggan Roslea 760kg Lim. to £2290 (£301). C Gildernew Dungannon 685kg Lim. to £2060 (£300) 725kg Ch. to £2030 (£280) 680kg Ch. to £1940 (£285) 670kg Ch. to £1940 (£289) 655kg Ch. to £1940 (£296) 695kg Ch. to £1920 (£276) and 625kg Lim. to £1870 (£299). E Little Brookeborough 675kg Ch. to £1990 (£295) and 690kg Ch. to £1900 (£275). D Greenaway Portadown 640kg Ch. to £1920 (£300) and 625kg Ch. to £1870 (£299). H McCarney Fintona 695kg Ch. to £1880 (£270) and 665kg Lim. to £1860 (£279). J Irwin Clogher 640kg Ch. to £1860 (£290). D Clarke Maguiresbridge 615kg Ch. to £1860 (£302)

FORWARD STEERS 530KG TO 590KG sold to £1770 for a 590kg Lim. (£300) 580kg Ch. to £1650 (£284) and 565kg Lim. to £1610 (£285). K Willis Portadown 555kg Ch. to £1670 (£301) 565kg Lim. to £1670 (£295) and 580kg Lim. to £1640 (£283). E McCafferty Tempo 555kg Ch. to £1660 (£299) 545kg Ch. to £1620 (£297) and 530kg AA. to £1600 (£302). J McGuiggan Armagh 590kg Lim. to £1620 (£274) 545kg Ch. to £1580 (£290) and 550kg Lim. to £1580 (£287).

MED WEIGHT STEERS 395KG TO 500KG:

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 490kg Ch. (£318) and selling to £342 per 100kg for a 415kg Lim. to £1420 with a 425kg Lim. to £1450 (£341) other quality lots sold from £273 to £312 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

Advertisement

Advertisement

P McCaffery Tempo 490kg Ch. to £1560 (£318). E McCaffery Tempo 490kg Ch. to £1530 (£312). Wm Jordan Omagh 480kg Lim. to £1500 (£312) 465kg Ch. to £1470 (£316) and 445kg Ch. to £1310 (£285). Fermanagh Producer 425kg Lim. to £1450 (£341) 415kg Lim. to £1420 (£342) and 395kg Lim. to £1350 (£341). Dungannon Producer 490kg Lim. to £1440 (£294) 485kg Shb. to £1440 (£297) 465kg Lim. to £1430 (£307) 480kg Lim. to £1340 (£279) and 455kg Ch. to £1300 (£285). R Mohan Fivemiletown 490kg Ch. to £1410 (£287). M Mullan Augher 495kg Lim. to £1400 (£283). K McCaffery Tempo 500kg Ch. to £1370 (£274) and 460kg Ch. to £1330 (£289). J J Goodwin Rosslea 490kg Sim. to £1350 (£275). D Mooney Ballinderry 490kg Ch. to £1340 (£273). O McCaffery Tempo 465kg AA. to £1330 (£286).

SMALLER STEERS 350KG & UNDER:

T Allen Dungannon 335kg AA. to £780, 340kg AA. to £760, and 280kg AA. to £690. P Carr Newtownhamilton 305kg AA. to £700.

STORE HEIFERS (170 lots):

A good steady demand in this section with Heavy quality Heifers selling to £2180 for a 765kg Ch. (£285) and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1800 other quality lots sold from £264 to £275 per 100kg

Forward Heifers sold to £1660 for a 525kg Ch. (£316) with a 520kg Lim. to £1640 (£315) other quality lots sold from £283 to £311 per 100kg for a 520kg Ch. to £1620. LEADING PRICES:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fivemiletown Producer 765kg Ch. to £2180 (£285). G Straghan Keady 690kg Ch. to £1900 (£275). W R Adams Fivemiletown 605kg Lim. to £1800 (£297). R Martin Portadown 610kg Ch. to £1650 (£270). J Love Fintona 620kg Ch. to £1640 (£264). Paul Straghan Keady 600kg Lim. to £1620 (£270)

FORWARD HEIFERS 520KG TO 565KG sold to £1660 for a 525kg Ch. (£316) 565kg Ch. to £1650 (£292) 555kg Ch. to £1640 (£295) 520kg Lim. to £1640 (£520kg Ch. to £1620 (£311) 540kg Ch. to £1580 (£285) and 550kg Ch. to £1570 (£285) for R Martin Portadown. J Doyle Ballinamallard 535kg Lim. to £1650 (£308) 555kg Lim. to £1600 (£288) and 540kg Ch. to £1540 (£290). W R Adams Fivemiletown 565kg B/B. to £1640 (£290). Newtownbutler Producer 525kg Ch. to £1630 (£310). R Lee Bellanaleck 530kg Lim. to £1630 (£307).

MEDWEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1640 for a 490kg Ch. (£334) with a 480kg Ch. to £1550 (£323) other quality lots sold from £256 to £301 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

V McGee Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1640 (£334). Newtownbutler Producer 480kg Ch. to £1550 (£323) and 485kg Ch. to £1420 (£292). W R Adams Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1470 (£300). S & C Monaghan Cookstown 475kg Ch. to £1430 (£301) and 440kg Ch. to £1310 (£297). R Lee Bellanaleck 475kg Lim. to £1390 (£292) R Leonard Magheraveely 465kg Lim. to £1370 (£294). Fermanagh Producer 495kg Sim. to £1350 (£272) 455kg Ch. to £1340 (£294) and 435kg Sal. to £1300 (£299). P B Logan Lisbellaw 485kg Lim. to £1300 (£268). S McKenna Clogher 410kg Shb. to £1300 (£317). Clogher Producer 475kg Ch. to £1300 (£273). B & M Fee Lisbellaw 485kg Ch. to £1290 (£266) and 500kg Ch. to £1280 (£256). R Martin Portadown 470kg Lim. to £1290 (£274). C Williamson Portadown 435kg Lim. to £1280 (£294). P McCluskey Rosslea 490kg B/B. to £1280 (£261).

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER:

Advertisement

Advertisement

J McCaffery Derrylin 395kg Lim. to £1220 (£309) and 380kg Ch. to £1080. V McGee Dungannon 380kg Lim. to £1210 (£318). C Williamson Portadown 390kg Lim. to £1180and 355kg Lim. to £920. S F McCaughey Augher 400kg Ch. to £1140. C O Hagan Eskra 395kg Ch. to £1090. J Toland Aghalee 400kg Ch. to £1080 and 360kg Brb. to £820. K McCaffery Tempo 375kg Ch. to £`1050and 400kg Ch. to £1040. New Park. Farms Ltd Dromore 350kg Sim. to £990, 300kg Ch. to £880, 350kg St. to £810. E McCaffery Tempo 380kg Ch. to £960. K Johnston Sixmilecross 370kg Ch. to £890. P Carr Newtownhamilton 395kg AA. to £790.

WEANLINGS (270 lots):

Another large entry of quality weanlings on offer this week sold easily to a very strong demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1590 for a 450kg Ch. (£353) and selling to a high of £426 per 100kg for a 340kg Lim. to £1450 Stronger Males sold to £1550 for a 535kg Ch. (£289) with a 485kg Ch. to £1490 (£307) and a 480kg Ch. to £1470 (£306) WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1820 for a 485kg Ch. (£375) with a 475kg Ch. to £1730 (£364) and a 465kg Ch. to £1580 (£339) LEADING PRICES;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lightweights sold to £1590 for a 450kg Ch. (£353) for J P McBride Plumbridge. Downpatrick Producer 400kg Ch. to £1500 (£375) 380kg Ch. to £1440 (£379) and 430kg Ch. to £1430 (£332) Fermanagh Producer 340kg Lim. to £1450 (£426) and 380kg Lim. to £1430 (£376). T Cassidy Augher 400kg Ch. to £1450 (£362). E P Robinson Fivemiletown 410kg Ch. to £1450 (£353). B McConnell Clogher 395kg Ch. to £1450 (£367) M Flynn Roslea 415kg Ch. to £1440 (£347) and 430kg B/B. to £1380 (£321) Fivemiletown Producer 420kg Ch. to £1420 (£338) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 425kg Ch. to £1420 (£334). V & S Sommerville Ballinamallard 450kg Lim. to £1410 (£313). M Beacom Ederney 460kg Chj. to £1410 (£306)

Stronger Males sold to £1550 for a 535kg Ch. (£289) 485kg Ch. to £1490 (£307) and 480kg Ch. to £1470 (£306 to J McQuaid Fivemiletown. Alan Veitch Lisbellaw 525kg Lim. to £1520 (£289) F Fox Omagh 500kg AA. to £1450 (£290)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger Heifers sold to £1820 (£375) for a 485kg Ch. 475kg Ch. to £1730 (£364) and 465kg Ch. to £1580 (£339) for M Connelly Clogher. J McQuaid Fivemiletown 495kg Ch. to £1370 (£276) and 480kg Ch. to £1280 (£266).

Lighter weights sold to £1270 for a 450kg Ch. (£282) 415kg Ch. to £1270 (£306) and 425kg Ch. to £1190 (£283) for E P Robinson Fivemiletown. V & S Sommerville Ballinamallard 425kg Lim. to £1260 (£296). E Murray Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £1240 (£318). Downpatrick Producer 435kg Ch. to £1240 (£285) 4435kg Ch. to £1230 (£282) and 420kg Ch. to £1190 (£283). W G Hoey Fivemiletown 425kg Ch. to £1230 (£289) 380kg Ch. to £1220 (£321) 400kg Lim. to £1200 (£300) and 400kg Ch. to £1200 (£300). H T Turbitt Ballygawley 405kg Ch. to £1200 (£296) and 440kg Ch. to £1180 (£268). M Connelly Clogher 375kg Ch. to £1190 (£317).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2100, £2000, and £1760. Banbridge Producer £1780, and £1740 for Calved Heifers. Derrygonnelly Producer £1650 and £1420. Dromore Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. Springing Heifers sold to £1230, £1100x 2 and £1060 for a Tempo Producer. Maguiresbridge Producer £1300, £1240, £1200, £960 and £940 for aged Cows incalf. Dungannon Producer £1200 for incalf Heifer. Maiden Heifers Castlederg £700 x 2 £600 x 4

BREEDING BULLS

Maguiresbridge Producer £3650 for Ped. Reg. Lim. Cookstown Producer £2420 for Ped.Reg Lim. Strabane Producer £2400 for Ped Reg Char. Castlederg Producer £2300 for Ped Reg. Char. Fivemiletown Producer £2120 for Ped. Lim. Fivemiletown Producer £1980 for Ped. Lim. Derrylin Producer £1590 for young Ped Lim.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Advertisement

Advertisement

A smaller entry sold to a very strong demand with a new mart record price of £4000 paid for a 2017 B/B bred Cow with a Lim. Bull Calf at foot and back incalf again to Lim. Bull carrying a Heifer Calf for a Maguiresbridge Producer. J Stewart Fivemiletown £2500 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. J Breen Tempo £1980 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. S Treanor Augher £1860 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. C Cooke Eglington £1800 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Older Outfits sold to £1470 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1450 for 2014 Cow With Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1920 for D Simpson Aughnacloy

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A very keen demand in this section with Young Bull Calves selling to £420 x 2 for a Hi. Bulls £410 and £390x 2 for Hi. for A McManus Kinawley. H Morrison Brookeborough £410 and £340 for B/Bs. P E Cassidy Kinawley £390 for Ch. G W McKeown Lisbellaw £340 for AA. M/S R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £335 for AA. R Clarke Maguiresbridge £310 for AA. M & L Kelly Newtownbutler £300 and £285 for Herefords

HEIFER CALVES

J McDonnell Fivemiletown £425 for Ch. M Breslin Lisnaskea £365 for Ch. Fermanagh Producer £340 for AA. and £330 for Her. S Maguire £335 for Lim. A Veitch Lisbellaw £330 for B/B. J Donnelly Trillick £320 for AA. R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £310 for AA. and £280 for Lim. M & L Kelly £280 for Her. G W McKeown Lisbellaw £280 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

G Wilson Fivemiletown £1000 and £890 for Simms. N Cosgrove Roslea £980 and £970 for Chars New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £900 for Sim. P Cassidy Augher £900 for Lim. A Davidson Aughnacloy £770 and £730 for B/Bs. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £750 for Lim. A Emo Derrylin £485 for Lim. and £440 for Her. A McManus Kinawley £470 and £440 for HI.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

Advertisement

Advertisement