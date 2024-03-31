Beatty Stores are having a Spring and Gardening sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Beatty Stores have expanded into County Antrim and beyond in Northern Ireland.

They are having a one-week Spring and Gardening sale with reduced prices to all customers. There will be a range of power tools on offer, as well as patio cleaning and other offers in the Antrim, Fermanagh and Tyrone stores.

With weed control now starting, Beatty Stores have all you need to control those stubborn weeds, with professional agri-chemicals in store to tackle weeds from your driveways, lawns or fields. Now’s the time to get them under control.

For the farming customers, If it is dock control, thistles, nettles, buttercups or general weeds, Sea-Results “Keep it Green-Keep it Growing” is a plant bio-stimulant that can be used in conjunction with your dock spray.

Beatty Stores’ grassland farmers have achieved great returns on such a small investment, with feedback such as “Our grass growth was vigorous, and our grass growth was not checked when we went out with the dock spray”.

“Keep it Green Keep it Growing” definitely applies to the results Beatty Stores’ grassland farmers are getting! The firm has qualified advisers in store to help with all your agri-chemical needs.

Seed potatoes and other seeds available in the Antrim and Fermanagh stores. Beatty Stores have a large selection of Pet products in all the stores to cover all your pets.

They have a selection of hand and power tools available to help with all those difficult jobs that need attended to at this time of the year.

Beatty Stores have a range of power tools from Milwaukee, Dewalt and Makita to choose from.

They have fencing, square and round posts plus cement and K posts which are quick setting to get the post erected quickly, and also selective wire to choose from whether sheep, chicken or mesh wire.

Offers in Store are as follows:

- Mosgo 5L and get 5L Sprayer for £10 + vat

- Special offer on hypochloride 25L in store.

- Wide selection of Loppers, Hedge Shears, Secateurs etc

- Wheelbarrows, single and doubles.

- Garden hoses.

- Sprayers

- Stockist Lawn seed and Grass seed

- Lawn Fertilizer, and much more.

David McCammond can be contacted on 028 94460491 or email [email protected] also Alan Elliott Farm Advice on 07595 160192 for any enquiries.

Find Beatty Stores on Facebook.