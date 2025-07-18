Beautiful Highland farm with sea views on the market for over £2m

The property extends to about 947 acres and includes an attractive and well-presented farmhouse, a range of useful farm buildings, a combination of crofted and non-crofted land, varied woodland, an in-hand hydro scheme, plus two derelict cottages with potential for development, subject to planning permission.

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is a really special property offering the opportunity to take on a mixed landholding with grazing land, woodland, an established hydro scheme and potential for development of the two derelict cottages, which is particularly interesting given the location, on the route of the North Coast 500.

“The lovely farmhouse is spacious and very well-presented throughout and the house and garden have beautiful coastal views. In addition, the property offers easy access to the beaches of Sutherland and the amenities of Brora. This is a superb landholding, offering an idyllic rural lifestyle.”

Clynemilton Farmhouse has a bright and airy feel, with large windows flooding the interior with natural light. The house has wonderful coastal views and offers comfortable accommodation including, on the ground floor: kitchen, dining room, utility room, pantry, office, WC, sitting room with woodburning stove, and conservatory with sea views. On the first floor are four bedrooms, bathroom and shower room. Outside, the pretty garden with vegetable patch is enclosed by a traditional stone wall.

The land at Clynemilton extends to about 947.97 acres (383.64 ha) or thereby and includes approximately 781.53 acres (316.28 ha) of owner-occupied crofted hill ground, part of which has been fenced for native woodlands planted in recent years.

In addition, there is approximately 139.83 acres (56.59 ha) of in-bye ploughable and permanent grassland. Interspersed between the in-bye pasture are native woodlands extending to about 17.8 acres or thereby which were planted in 2012, 2017 and 2024. The mixed woodland on the property offers high amenity value and provides useful shelter for livestock.

The ploughable pasture is graded 3.2 (with a small section of grade 5.1), while the hill grazing to the north is graded 5.3 by the James Hutton Institute. The land rises from about 5m to 350m above sea level with a south facing aspect. It is understood that foreshore rights are included with the property title. Most recently, the farming operations have focused on finishing sheep (about 700 head). The in-bye land is currently occupied under grazing agreements until 30th September 2025.

Included with the property is a 99kW hydro scheme that was installed and connected to the Clynemilton Burn in 2014. The weir of the hydro scheme sits to the north end of the crofted land and can be accessed via a well-maintained track. The powerhouse is located in the farm steading, also housing the farmhouse water treatment.

The electricity produced is used to power the farmhouse and farm steading while the remainder is exported to the grid. The hydro scheme also benefits from Feed-in Tariff payments until 2034.

Clynemilton Farm is located about two miles north of the village of Brora in Sutherland, and enjoys spectacular views of the coast and surrounding farmland. It is easily accessible to the A9, and the city of Inverness is 60 miles.

Clynemilton Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,000,000.

1 . Clynemilton Farmhouse interior 1 (Large).jpg The spacious living area

2 . Clynemilton Farmhouse interior 3 (Large).jpg Clynemilton Farmhouse has a bright and airy feel, with large windows flooding the interior with natural light.

3 . default The property extends to about 947 acres

4 . default Included with the property is a 99kW hydro scheme that was installed and connected to the Clynemilton Burn in 2014.