Jean Mackay is to judge the Cattle classes at this year's Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships. Pic: RUAS

Jean is well qualified for the job having bought cattle for Dunbia Highland Meats for the past 10 years. She has a keen interest in showing commercial cattle and enjoys travelling to shows across the UK, from the Great Yorkshire Show to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and the Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle.

She currently runs a small herd of pedigree British Blues and her recent success in selling a yearling heifer for £23,000 highlights her eye for detail that will no doubt prove useful at this year’s Show.

