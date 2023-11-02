Beef cattle classes judge announced for upcoming show
Jean is well qualified for the job having bought cattle for Dunbia Highland Meats for the past 10 years. She has a keen interest in showing commercial cattle and enjoys travelling to shows across the UK, from the Great Yorkshire Show to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and the Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle.
She currently runs a small herd of pedigree British Blues and her recent success in selling a yearling heifer for £23,000 highlights her eye for detail that will no doubt prove useful at this year’s Show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When asked what she would like to see within the Beef Cattle classes, Jean commented: “I'll be looking for an animal which is well balanced, evenly fleshed, good on its legs, with style and presence. I'm delighted to be asked to judge at the Show and look forward to seeing the quality of stock put in front of me.”