Jawbox classic Belfast gin, a multi-award-winning spirit, has won international recognition at one of the industry’s most influential events.

Founded by experienced publican Gerry White in 2016, Jawbox's Export Strength Gin has been awarded a Master medal at The Gin Masters 2024 - the highest accolade in the world's most highly respected series of blind-tasting competitions for spirits.

Founded by experienced publican Gerry White in 2016, Jawbox’s Export Strength Gin has been awarded a Master medal at The Gin Masters 2024 - the highest accolade in the world’s most highly respected series of blind-tasting competitions for spirits.

Gerry, 65, commenting on the latest award, modestly puts it all down to “the extremely hard work, passion and dedication of every single member of the absolutely amazing Jawbox Gin team”.

The Gin Masters 2024, part of The Global Spirits Masters Competitions (GSMC) is an influential international spirits competition that is blind-judged by some of the most experienced experts in the global industry, including leading distributors, educators and on-trade professionals from across the global spirits trade.

Gerry White founded Belfast’s internationally rated Jawbox Gin

Held every year, the judges are tasked with tasting hundreds of juniper spirits across different price tiers and subcategories. From organic to micro-distillery and ultra‐premium to contemporary, the competition showcases the diversity of the gin category and the high‐quality standards set by producers.

Only the best in class are awarded medals, based on appearance, aroma, palate and overall balance.

“We are thrilled to see Jawbox Export Strength Gin is continually ranked so highly among brands from all over the world,” adds Gerry.

Distilled at Echlinville Distillery outside Kircubbin, Co Down and produced in small batches, Jawbox features 11 select botanicals including local Black Mountain heather harvested from the Cavehill overlooking Belfast.

Gin experts reckon Jawbox Extra Strength is perfect for cocktails

Jawbox, the first gin from Belfast in over a century, takes its name from the huge jawbox sinks once found in homes across the city.

Jawbox is described as “a juniper-forward gin with hints of citrus and pairs perfectly with ginger ale.” Jawbox Export Strength has “a punchy flavour that’s perfect for cocktails”.