Berry grower now produces the world’s tastiest raspberry AND strawberry

As the only confirmed recipients of three-star awards for either fruit in each year, this makes it currently the producer of the tastiest raspberry and strawberry on the planet, as recognised by the International Taste Institute.

Amalia Rossa impressed the panel of over 200 chefs and sommeliers at the Taste Institute, receiving an outstanding 90.9% overall sensory score, including 94.8% for vision and 92.3% for texture.

The Summer Berry Company is currently producing some of the UK’s first winter strawberries and although they do not yet include Fandango, are premium varieties which are being sold at major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and M&S.

The award-winning Amalia Rossa raspberry is currently grown in Portugal and can be currently purchased in Tesco and M&S.

The Summer Berry Company holds the exclusive rights to sell Amalia Rossa grown in Portugal to British and Irish retailers. With an annual production of more than 1500 tonnes, The Summer Berry Company also sells Amalia Rossa grown in Portugal to European markets and the Middle East.

“This is a truly special achievement for us,” said Joe de Ruse, Genetics Director at The Summer Berry Company. “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone, which is the result of years of dedication, innovation, and hard work. This success is a testament to the specific attributes within BerryTech’s genetic composition of Amalia Rossa, combined with The Summer Berry’s dedication to continually develop towards the potential of Amalia Rossa in a truly special geographical production site for raspberries.”

On Amalia Rossa’s recognition with a 3-star award from the Superior Taste Institute, Diego Ioriatti, R&D Director & Breeding Chief at Berrytech, says: “This recent recognition is a testament to years of innovation, collaboration, and hard work, and we are incredibly proud to see Amalia Rossa setting new standards for quality, taste, and sustainability worldwide.”