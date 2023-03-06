‘Better for the environment and your pocket’ – how rejuvenating hedgerows can bring biodiversity and cost benefits

Unfortunately, over the course of the past 100 years many hedgerows across the UK were lost or removed as agricultural practices evolved, but as farmers look to address their carbon footprint and improve biodiversity, hedge laying is making a resurgence.

Co. Down dairy farmer Philip Meeke is one of a growing number of producers across Northern Ireland enthusiastic about hedge laying. The Dale Farm cooperative member has rejuvenated and maintained hedges for years across his farm in Dromara. “Hedgerows are a great way to have a dense barrier and provide shelter for stock, but that’s not all there is to it,” says Philip. “First of all, it costs you virtually nothing except your time, and you only need a few simple tools to get started. It is wonderful to then watch the hedgerow totally re-form over 2-3 years after laying it, ultimately giving you a fully stock proof barrier that also acts as an important home for wildlife.”

Hedge laying is undoubtedly a skill, but Phillip says anyone can get started. “Firstly, the best time of year to plant or lay a hedge is between October – March, when birds aren’t nesting in hedges and to allow time for establishment before active growth.”

Philip Meeke (right) pictured with Ed Wright, Head of Sustainability, Dale Farm.

When planting, it is best to work with species local to the area, and experts suggest that incorporating multiple species into the hedge multiplies the potential biodiversity benefits, something Phillip can attest to when he has been planting a new hedge.

“The hedges on our farm, both planted and laid, provide lots of different things for wildlife. The hawthorn in the springtime houses flowers, then in the autumn provides haws for food. Likewise, the wild rose and guelder rose will give rosehips and berries, as well as beautiful flowers. All of this comes together to make up a hedge with diverse elements that provide pollen for bees and food for the birds.

“When planning to lay a hedge, I let the hedge grow high enough for it to be suitable for laying, then prune it to cut out the branches that are pointing the wrong way. When laying the hedge, the branches need to be angled up hill. If they are angled down the hill they won’t survive. Then it is a matter of starting at the top of the field and cutting through the base of the trunk until the plant bends over without breaking off. I start at the top and work my way down, that’s essential for it to work.

“Once this work is done, the important thing is to keep stock away from the hedge while it is still young and fragile. I use a simple electric fence to protect it.

“For anyone thinking of getting into hedge laying, the process is quite simple. But you can start small, take even 10 metres as a start and learn as you go. If you’re like me you’ll get hooked on it and want to keep doing it.

“It’s a very useful skill to have, and it’s so much better than barbed wire. It’s better for the environment and better for your pocket… it’s also a good workout!”

Phillip is one of several producers featured on Dale Farm’s ‘5 Farm Minutes’ series of short videos that explore different aspects of life on a dairy farm.