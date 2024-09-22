Beyond the Farm Gate – virtual farm tour 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union first virtual farm tour returns on Wednesday 9 October, with UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy.

​This is a farm tour with a difference that you won’t want to miss, providing an insight into Glenn’s farming practices.

Glenn is from Donaghmore in Co. Tyrone and runs a modern birth-to-bacon sow unit on the farm, in addition to suckler cows and a commercial sheep flock.

This unique farm tour gives you an insight into the family’s pig enterprise on the farm along with the beef and sheep enterprises.

The Cuddy family pictured on their home farm during filming for the UFU virtual farm tour.

After the farm tour, Glenn will be live on camera for a question and answer session.

If you would like to tune into Glenn’s virtual farm tour, please register your interest via the UFU website, https://www.ufuni.org/events.

Please note, the UFU’s farm tour series is a member only event and you must register prior to the date to receive the link to view the tour online.

UFU winter programme 2024-2025

The Ulster Farmers’ Union 2024-2025 group winter programmes are commencing shortly and will be a mix of virtual meetings via Zoom and face-to-face meetings held locally.

To keep meetings current and topical, the UFU will not be posting a copy of the programme to members. Instead, the UFU will have a copy of each group’s programme on its website (www.ufuni.org), ensuring that the membership team can update the programme as appropriate throughout the year.

Details of meetings will also be publicised in UFU watch (Farming Life).

The UFU will issue a reminder for each meeting via text message and each member who has provided an email address, will receive the link via email where they can access a copy of their groups winter programme.

If you do not currently receive text messages or emails from the UFU, please contact the membership team in UFU headquarters on 028 9037 0222.