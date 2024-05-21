Over 50 people attended the event where they learned how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gained feedback on chest compressions and the correct steps of using a defibrillator.
There are over 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland. Tragically, less than one in ten people survive, a statistic the BHF is determined to improve by giving everyone the opportunity to learn CPR. Go to www.bhf.org.uk/revivr to learn CPR for free.
Pictured is Rebecca Orr, Chair of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum with Lily Anderson aged 4 Photo: freelance
Pictured (L-R) Richard Beattie, President Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager and Simon Best, BHF ambassador. Photo: freelance
Pictured (L-R) Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager, John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers Union, Simon Best, BHF ambassador and Rachel Smith, Deputy President Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster. Photo: freelance
Pictured (L-R) John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers Union, Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager and Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF NI. Photo: freelance