Pictured is Simon Best with Lily Anderson aged 4

BHF holds first RevivR CPR training event at Balmoral

Published 21st May 2024, 11:01 BST
British Heart Foundation NI held its first ever public RevivR CPR training event at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Over 50 people attended the event where they learned how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gained feedback on chest compressions and the correct steps of using a defibrillator.

There are over 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland. Tragically, less than one in ten people survive, a statistic the BHF is determined to improve by giving everyone the opportunity to learn CPR. Go to www.bhf.org.uk/revivr to learn CPR for free.

Pictured is Rebecca Orr, Chair of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum with Lily Anderson aged 4

Pictured is Rebecca Orr, Chair of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum with Lily Anderson aged 4 Photo: freelance

Pictured (L-R) Richard Beattie, President Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager and Simon Best, BHF ambassador.

Pictured (L-R) Richard Beattie, President Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster, Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager and Simon Best, BHF ambassador. Photo: freelance

Pictured (L-R) Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager, John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers Union, Simon Best, BHF ambassador and Rachel Smith, Deputy President Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster.

Pictured (L-R) Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager, John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers Union, Simon Best, BHF ambassador and Rachel Smith, Deputy President Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster. Photo: freelance

Pictured (L-R) John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers Union, Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager and Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF NI.

Pictured (L-R) John McLenaghan Deputy President Ulster Farmers Union, Orla Copeland, BHF NI Fundraising Manager and Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF NI. Photo: freelance

