Over 50 people attended the event where they learned how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gained feedback on chest compressions and the correct steps of using a defibrillator.

There are over 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland. Tragically, less than one in ten people survive, a statistic the BHF is determined to improve by giving everyone the opportunity to learn CPR. Go to www.bhf.org.uk/revivr to learn CPR for free.