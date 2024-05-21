Big plans underway for 2024 NI international ploughing championships at Co Down venue
The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association are delighted to acknowledge support from Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council for the NI International Ploughing Championships which are being held at Gilford on land granted by Hunniford Farms on 27th & 28th September 2024.
The event promises to be the major outdoor event of the year featuring all classes of competition ploughing as well as extensive trade exhibitions, manufacturers working demonstrations, craft and artisan food , also returning the exciting great spectator sport of Tractor Pulling, as well school’s competitions!
The association is excited and delighted and privileged to stage the event in this great central location.