Photograph recently meeting the ABC Lord Mayor are l-r David Wright vice chairman NIPA, David Wallace President NIPA Alderman Margaret Tinsley Mayor ABC council, William Hood Chairman NIPA. Councillor Timothy McClelland & Councillor Kyle Savage, at the palace building The Palace Demesne Armagh City.

The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association are delighted to acknowledge support from Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council for the NI International Ploughing Championships which are being held at Gilford on land granted by Hunniford Farms on 27th & 28th September 2024.

The event promises to be the major outdoor event of the year featuring all classes of competition ploughing as well as extensive trade exhibitions, manufacturers working demonstrations, craft and artisan food , also returning the exciting great spectator sport of Tractor Pulling, as well school’s competitions!