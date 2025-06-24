Big Reds make big record at Balmoral Show

Darcey Wilson from SPAR NI with the team from Marie Curie at the SPAR NI Marquee at Balmoral Show. The Big Reds raised £29,355.28 for Marie Curie at Cancer Fund for Children this year.

The most in-demand item at Balmoral Show has once again clocked up an amazing fundraising total, this year blasting through previous totals to create a new record of £29,355.28.

SPAR NI’s Big Reds, the Stetson hats that could be seen from arenas to food halls and pig pens to tractor displays, were available throughout four days of the Show in exchange for a donation, every penny of which goes towards Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children.

It was the 14th year of SPAR NI’s platinum sponsorship of Balmoral Show, highlighting their unrivalled links to the farming and agri-business communities across Northern Ireland, alongside their commitment to local food sourcing.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI commented: “This year’s Balmoral Show was an incredible success. We had sunshine, sampling and celebrations of our local food suppliers throughout the four days, alongside a very busy SPAR shop. Once again, visitors to the Show were so generous in supporting our Big Red campaign to fundraise for SPAR NI’s charity partner, Marie Curie, and EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA NI’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children.”

The funds raised will go towards the ever-growing total that has been raised for both charities. In the coming months, SPAR NI hope to surpass the £1,000,000 mark for Marie Curie, while EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA NI have donated almost £2 million to Cancer Fund for Children since the partnership began in 2011