Biggest tractor protest ever sends message to Chancellor – We aren’t going away

A spokesperson said the whole team organisation was meticulous along with a very helpful Met Police force.

They added: “There were six rows of tractors formed from the beginning of Whitehall (looking at Parliament Buildings and Big Ben) all the way back to the 1400th tractor - believed to be a world record, beating New Zealand! The police reported 35,000 people were presented.

"Speeches were held at the end of Downing Street including Liz Webster, Save British Farming, Gareth Wyn Jones, farming’s Tik Tok king, the NFU president and other very important

speakers.

"Farmers For Action were at the forefront of the action at the beginning of Whitehall with their renowned banner ‘We can’t afford to feed you anymore’ supported by unwilting people from previous protests and demos, most anxious to hold the banner in shifts to allow it to serve its purpose with the media, general public and MP’s. This was to be followed by a flood of MPs coming out of Westminster after the debate (excluding most Northern Ireland MP’s and Labour Party MP’s).”

FFA’s Sean McAuley stated: “A debt of gratitude must go to everyone involved in making the Save British Farming protest work, sending a clear message to the Chancellor and Sir Keir Starmer that we are determined to have this outrageous inheritance tax on family farmers removed. All the Groups involved in supporting Save British Farming and many more have for the third time last week requested a meeting with the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to request the removal of the Inheritance Tax forthwith and replace it with a UK wide Farm Welfare Bill, whereby, she would receive far more in tax from profitable farmers purchasing a lot more from their 123 different suppliers who in turn would be more profitable and pay more tax – this was proven by Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930’s and represents virtually the first principal in economics – start with agriculture to make a country great!”

Farmers For Action's Steering Committee NI representatives were in London on Monday

The police reported 35,000 people were present in London on Monday