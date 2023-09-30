Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sales of the inoculant have continued to increase across Northern Ireland over recent months.

“The decision to introduce this end-of-season was taken to provide farmers with an opportunity of maximising the value of the crop silages and forage maize that they make over the coming weeks,” commented Bio-Sil’s Frank Foster.

“Significant acreages of spring wheat have been grown in Northern Ireland this year, a large proportion of which will be harvested as silage.

Bio-Sil's Frank Foster inspecting a crop of forage maize in Co Armagh earlier this week. Pic: Richard Halleron

“In addition, the area of maize planted in 2023 is estimated to have increased by at least 10%, year-on-year.

“So the potential to make large quantities of high quality crop silage over the coming weeks is significant.”

Foster made these comments while inspecting crops of forage maize in Co Armagh earlier this week.

A significant number of dairy and beef farmers across Northern Ireland are now using Bio-Sil as an integral part of their silage making practises.

Bio-Sil promotes the rapid production of lactic acid in fresh forages, including maize, thereby quickly producing a low pH and accompanying stability within a clamp.

This rapid pH drop also acts to eliminate the growth of yeasts and moulds, which lead to the wastage of silage.