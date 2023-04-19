Blackface Stockjudging raises £12600 for charity

The event was again well supported with competitors from most Ulster counties in attendance as well as competitors from further afield. The event has now been running annually for twelve years with a break during the Covid epidemic and has raised approximately £55,000 for local charities since its inception.

A big thank you to everyone who gave of their time on the night, those who provided items for the auction and prizes for the raffle and the stockjudging, those who provided and prepared sheep for the judging, those who sold sheep in the in lamb sale, those who helped with the selling of entry cards and ballots, the scorers Grainne Killen and Claire Brennan and all who helped with the sorting of the score cards, Jimmy Annett for conducting the auction, Gerard Rice for acting as judge, Eugene and Dympna Lively for the use of their premises and to all the competitors who turned out to support the event.