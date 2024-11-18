Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blaney Agri is proud to announce the launch of the #BlaneyCommunity Forager X10 Campaign, an initiative designed to support the farming community during the challenging winter months.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unique campaign invites the public to nominate a deserving farmer who could benefit from the use of a Blaney Forager X10 bale unroller, free of charge, from December 2024 through March 2025.

“At Blaney Agri, we recognise the dedication and hard work that goes into farming, especially during the winter,” said Sean Blaney, Chief Engineer and owner of Blaney Agri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Through the #BlaneyCommunity Campaign, we aim to make a real difference by providing a farmer with equipment that can reduce labour, improve feeding efficiency, and contribute to healthier, more productive livestock.”

Blaney Agri is proud to announce the launch of the #BlaneyCommunity Forager X10 Campaign

About the Forager X10

The Forager X10 is a self-loading, round bale feeder that simplifies feeding silage to livestock while maximising efficiency. This one-tractor (or telehandler) solution allows farmers to self-load, feed, and control silage output directly from the tractor seat, eliminating the need for labor-intensive handling. With an adjustable output, the Forager X10 helps ensure that livestock receive fresh, palatable silage each day, which can improve intake and daily liveweight gain.

Designed to save farmers time and reduce physical strain, the Forager X10 exemplifies Blaney’s commitment to innovative agricultural solutions that support productive and sustainable farming practices.

How the #BlaneyCommunity Campaign Works

The #BlaneyCommunity Campaign is open to residents in the UK and Ireland. Nominations can be submitted through the Blaney Agri website by completing a simple form, providing the nominee’s name, contact details, and a short explanation of why they would benefit from the Forager X10 this winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nominations close on Sunday, 1st December 2024, and Blaney Agri will announce the selected recipient in mid-December. The chosen farmer will have free access to the Forager X10 until the end of March 2025, allowing them to experience its benefits during the coldest, most demanding months.

Join the Campaign

“We invite everyone in the farming community to get involved by nominating a farmer who deserves this support,” added Sean Blaney. “This initiative is our way of giving back and showing our appreciation for the resilience and dedication of farmers across the UK and Ireland.”

To nominate a farmer or learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.blaneyagri.com/forager-x10-nominate-a-farmer/ or call the Blaney Agri team on 0282 5872 801 (From Overseas: +44 2825 872 801).