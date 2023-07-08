Bleary YFC treasure hunt is a big success
A big thank you to everyone who came along and supported the members!
The club would like to thank Holmes’ Butchers for generously providing hot dogs for the refreshments after the Treasure Hunt.
Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the hunt even with the puzzling clues. Congratulations to team ‘Just the Two of Us’ for coming out on top and winning the Treasure Hunt.
Bleary YFC are pleased to announce the return of the Annual Tractor Run on Friday 4th August 2023 at Brookvale Farm.
This year they are holding the Tractor Run in loving memory of Glen Montgomery who was a valued member of Bleary YFC. The chosen charity this year was picked by Glen’s family, and the club are pleased to be supporting Tiny Life which holds a special place in the Montgomery family’s hearts.
All money raised will be split evenly between Bleary YFC and Tiny Life.
Members are inviting everyone to come along and support such a worthy cause. All types and colours of tractors are welcome – big or small!
The club will also have a recruitment stand at the run where you can register your interest in becoming a member of Bleary YFC.
The First Night Back will be held on Friday, 1st September when all new and returning members will be warmly welcomed.
Club members can’t wait to see everyone at the Tractor Run and the First Night Back.