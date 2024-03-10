They run up to 180 head of cattle with up to 70 suckler cows with followers and 60 BB x Fleckvieh stores.

The family farm 190 acres of grassland near Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Michael used more traditional continental bull breeds up to four years before he purchased a Blonde bull from current NI Blonde Club Chairman, Brian McGartland.

Michael works off farm and couldn’t believe how easily calved the Blondes were in comparison. He used to have three or four c-sections a year and now states: “I cannot remember the last time I had to use the calving jack”.

Michael sells all the calves once weaned and they do every bit as well if not better than his previous calves. He mostly sells at Clogher Mart on a Saturday and some recent prices include a young 220Kg heifer at £1,000 and a 300Kg steer at £1,110.

Michael states: “We have some excellent milky lines in the breeding cows. This really helps to send the Blonde calves on. Spring born calves get creep for a few months prior to weaning at around 8 months old weighing 300Kg to 380kg. We are really delighted with how they sell. The easy calving means the cows cycle again quickly and are back in calf – something that is often overlooked. We bought a second bull at the Blonde sale in March 2022 from the Silverwood Herd and he is doing the same job for us. The breed is very consistent.”

Michael has already persuaded a neighbour to purchase a Blonde bull and would encourage other commercial breeders thinking of a change to ‘Go Blonde’. His neighbour finishes all his own Blonde progeny with excellent grassland management killing at 400-420Kg and predominantly U3’s.

Come along and see the Blonde bulls and heifers for sale at the Spring Show and Sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday, 22nd March. There are four bulls and five heifers entered from the top herds in Northern Ireland.

Show is from 10am and the sale from noon.

All animals individually tested clear of IBR, Lepto and BVD and dams tested clear of Johnes.

For more information call Brian on 07796034261 or view all entries on https://www.facebook.com/NIblondecattleclub

2 . Michael Haughian presentation.jpg Michael picking up his herds award at the NI Blonde Club Commercial Herds competition from sponsor Gerard McClelland of Ganson UK. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Drumnafern Bull.jpg Michael's first Blonde bull from the Drumnafern Herd with his son. Photo: freelance Photo Sales