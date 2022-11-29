Blues night at the Temple

It was a night of good food, great company and a chance to catch up on Blue Club plans for the coming year.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of ‘The Show Team of the Year’ awards based on points gained at key local agricultural shows.

Advertisement

NI British Blue Club Honorary President Johnny Young of Ballynahinch sponsored the event, which aims to encourage showing to promote the ultimate terminal beef sire.

Ivan Gordon, centre, accepted the Young Show Herd of the Year Cup won by the Ervine family with their Knockagh British Blue Cattle Herd. For the best of reasons the family were unable to attend due to the birth of a baby boy to Laura. Johnny Young, centre, Club President and event sponsor made the presentation assisted by Club chair Oliver McCann from Castlewellan.

The Blue is famed for an ability to add value to calves from suckler cows and dairy cattle alike.

Johnny also had the pleasure of presenting the awards as the evening drew to a close.

Advertisement

The popular winners were the Ervine family of Newtownabbey with their long established Knockagh Herd – though Jim and family could not attend for the happiest of reasons, Laura having just given birth to a second baby, a wee boy.

Runners up were the Arrell family from Randalstown with their Artlone British Blue Herd, which has enjoyed considerable success in recent events at Carlisle and n NI.

Advertisement

A happy family as Robert Arrell, wife Vanessa and family, Danielle, Amanda and Leanna are awarded second place in the British Blue NI Show Herd of the Year event. Sponsor Johnny Young, third from left, gave the good news to the Randalstown family, owners of the Artlone Herd. Club chair Oliver McCann adding his congratulations.

For details of British Blue events browse www.britishbluecattle.org or contact NI Club secretary tel; 07742 988 674.

Advertisement

Above left – A happy family as Robert Arrell, wife Vanessa and family, Danielle, Amanda and Leanna are awarded second place in the British Blue NI Show Herd of the Year event. Sponsor Johnny Young, third from left, gave the good news to the Randalstown family, owners of the Artlone Herd. Club chair Oliver McCann adding his congratulations.