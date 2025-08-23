Boardmills WI enjoys summer outings and looks ahead to new season

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Boardmills Women’s Institute members have enjoyed a busy summer of activities.

Their first trip took them to BallyBurren, Ballynahinch, where they walked with alpacas and enjoyed gentle exercise in the surrounding countryside.

Another outing saw the group visit Parliament Buildings, Stormont, for a guided tour, followed by lunch.

The WI’s new season begins on Thursday 4 September with an evening of Scottish dancing at Temple Golf Club, starting at 7.30pm.

Boardmills WI having ` break during their walk with alpacas at BallyBurren, Ballynahinch.placeholder image
Boardmills WI having ` break during their walk with alpacas at BallyBurren, Ballynahinch.

New members are warmly invited to join, alongside returning members. Competition is “Anything Scottish”.

This year marks Boardmills WI’s 75th anniversary, and the group is grateful for funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund to help celebrate the milestone.

