Book now for Presbyterian Church in Ireland Creation Conference

The event takes place this Saturday

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is holding a Creation Conference this Saturday, 27th September.

From the beginning, God created humanity in His image and entrusted us to rule over and care for His creation (Genesis 1:26; 2:15). Yet, as creation groans, how do we faithfully fulfil this calling?

This conference, featuring theologian and author, Rev Dr Chris Wright, will explore the biblical story from creation to new creation, showing how our responsibility to God for the earth connects with proclaiming the gospel and loving our neighbour.

Breakout workshops will address such topics as eco-anxiety, sustainable food, and practical steps for churches and individuals. Together, we will explore how to live as co-rulers of God’s world—our shared home—with wisdom, care, and faithfulness.

This is a conference for anyone interested in creation and our responsibility to it. Members of PCI are encouraged to attend with others from their congregation.

For further information and TO BOOK IN FOR THE CONFERENCE CLICK HERE.