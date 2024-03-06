Boost for restaurant owners on the island of Ireland thanks to latest Henderson Foodservice supply deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The foodservice company has announced Koffmann’s, the leading frozen potato and chips range from renowned French chef, Pierre Koffmann and his family’s The Food Heroes brand, as the latest supplier to exclusively come on board their roster.

The announcement was made as Pierre attended the Henderson Foodservice stand on the opening day of IFEX, the leading hospitality industry exhibition which continues at Titanic Exhibition Centre until Thursday 7th March.

Mark Stewart-Maunder, commercial director at Henderson Foodservice says the products will be available to customers across the island of Ireland and is yet another step on the company’s premiumisation mission.

Gordon McAtamney from K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats is pictured with chef Pierre Koffmann, the name behind the Koffmann’s range of potatoes and fries by The Food Heroes. Both companies have recently come on board as exclusive suppliers to Henderson Foodservice in recent months

“Koffmann’s and The Food Heroes are names and brands well known within our industry, but which have not been available to our market until now. These are products that are made by chefs, for chefs and are endorsed by one of the most respected culinary names in Europe.

“Our announcement represents yet another step forward in our premiumisation ambition for the company and promise for our customers to bring top quality products that are cost-effective and enable them to grow their menus and businesses.”

Pierre Koffmann as one of the most celebrated chefs in the UK, thanks to his tenure as head chef of Koffmann’s at The Berkeley hotel in London until 2016, and as one of a handful of chefs in the UK to have been awarded the coveted three Michelin stars at his La Tante Claire restaurant in the capital.

Koffmann’s potato range is the leading UK chef’s brand for potatoes, working with their dedicated growers group to develop varieties, select best regional soil variations and maintain strict conditioning and storage regimes. In recent years, the brand has extended its range and moved into the frozen market with five new products and Koffmann’s Frites range, which will be available to Henderson Foodservice customers.

Chef Pierre Koffmann is pictured with Business Development Chef at Henderson Foodservice, Geoff Baird after announcing his exclusive island of Ireland supply partnership with Henderson Foodservice at IFEX

Simon Martin, CEO and co-founder, The Food Heroes Group added: “We are over the moon to expand into the Irish market thanks to our new partnership with Henderson Foodservice. Both Hendersons and Food Heroes align in our ambition to grow partnerships through innovation and bring great tasting, cost-effective products to the market to give consumers a fantastic experience throughout Ireland’s vibrant restaurant scene.”