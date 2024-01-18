The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed the resumption of Irish beef exports to China after a ten week suspension by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Beef exports from this country to China were suspended when a case of atypical BSE (mad cow disease), was discovered by Irish veterinary officials two months ago.

But the ban has now been lifted following bi-lateral talks between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and China Premier Li Qiang at Farmleigh House, Dublin, Wednesday (Jan 17).

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole has welcomed the lifting of the suspension by the GACC.

Asia Matters’ Executive Director, Martin Murray, has welcomed the ending of China's ban on Irish beef. Picture: Peter Pietrzak.

He said: “This is welcome news for the Irish beef sector and allows our beef exporters to immediately re-commence trade with their Chinese customers. In response to today’s news, Bord Bia has reactivated our €1.6 million EU co-funded beef and lamb campaign in China. As part of the campaign, we will be inviting Irish exporters to exhibit at SIAL China, a high profile meat trade show held in Shanghai in May. We will also host Irish beef information seminars in Beijing in March and Shanghai in May, inviting Chinese beef buyers and stakeholders.”

According to CSO figures, over 3,200 tonnes of Irish beef, valued at €19.7 million, was exported to China in 2023 prior to the November suspension.

Speaking from Shanghai, Bord Bia’s China Manager, Conor O’Sullivan added: "Since Irish beef was first granted access to the Chinese market in 2018, Bord Bia’s Shanghai office and Irish exporters have been building close trading relationships with Chinese customers. When the Chinese market reopened in January 2023, after the previous suspension, there was immediate interest from Chinese buyers. The medium term forecast for the Chinese beef market is positive as we expect Chinese consumer demand for beef to grow steadily throughout the year. I look forward to once again working with Irish exporters to build the long term opportunities for Irish beef in the Chinese market.”

The head of Ireland-Asia think-tank Asia Matters has welcomed the announcement that the ban on Irish beef exports to China has ended.

Asia Matters’ Executive Director, Martin Murray, said the resumption of beef exports represented fantastic news for Irish farmers and the economy.

“The last time we had a full year of Ireland beef exports to China was in 2019 and they were worth almost €40 million then.

“The economy in China has grown since and even more opportunities now exist for Irish farmers in Asia’s largest marketplace.

“China is our fourth largest trade partner, and bilateral trade has significantly grown over the last decade, from €3.7 billion in 2014 to a record €25.3 billion in 2022.