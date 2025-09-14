Border Leicester making ‘great improvements’ in the North West

This annual event attracts many breeders, buyers and enthusiasts and showcases some of the best Border Leicester breeding stock in NI.

A wide selection of top-quality male and female lots will be presented, offering excellent opportunities for both pedigree breeders and commercial sheep farmers alike.

Among those championing the breed are the Megarrell family who farm just outside Londonderry.

Long-time users of Greyface ewes within their commercial flock, the family has always been impressed with their mothering ability, productivity, and longevity. These qualities have been especially valuable in today’s farming climate, where resilience and efficiency are more important than ever.

In recent years they have gone a step further by establishing a pedigree Border Leicester flock, which has brought significant improvements to their system.

The foundation stock was selected carefully ensuring strong bloodlines and proven quality. They were also fortunate to secure the use of a ram from the Kinsella flock which left an excellent group of females that have since bred consistently well.

Speaking about their experience the family said: “Since introducing the Border Leicester we have found it to be a hardy, dual purpose breed that has fitted into our farm system extremely well. They have become a vital part of our crossbreeding programme, producing productive ewes well suited to upland grazing.

Lambs are born vigorous, quick to get up and finish well off grass. For us, the Border Leicester has delivered exactly what we needed in terms of resilience and performance.”

With outdoor lambing taking place in early April, the family highlights how well the breed adapts to local conditions, producing lambs that thrive from birth and are delivering results for the commercial market. Males are sold through the live ring with surplus Border cross replacement females sold for breeding.

The sheep enterprise is run on a part-time basis and therefore requires a breed that can fit into the system with minimal hassle. The Border Leicester’s prowess is in its ability to improve other breeds through cross breeding which is why it is also often referred to as “the great improver”.

As more farmers look for breeds that can balance mothering ability, productivity and adaptability, the Border Leicester is gaining renewed recognition as a breed that delivers across all fronts.

Key strengths of the Border Leicester include:

Crossbreeding power – When crossed the breed consistently produces hardy, fertile ewes with excellent mothering instincts and the ability to rear fast growing lambs.

Size and growth – Large framed and fast-growing producing lambs with good carcase qualities.

Hardiness and a strong maternal influence – Well suited to a range of environments, the breed thrives in both lowland and upland systems.

The forthcoming URBA Border Leicester show at 2pm and sale at 5pm Ring 1 in Ballymena is expected to draw strong interest and provides an opportunity for farmers to see firsthand the qualities that are making the Border Leicester sheep such an asset to flocks.

The Association

would like to thank their sponsors - ASC Farm Services, Danske Bank, Fane Valley Stores and Thompsons Feeding Innovation for their support.

