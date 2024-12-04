Bovaer backlash concerning for dairy industry - Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her concerns at the recent social media frenzy surrounding the methane reducing bovine feed additive, Bovaer.

“The controversy unfolded last week when dairy processing giant Arla Foods, announced that it was trialing Bovaer on around 30 farms in mainland UK. The company supplies milk and cheese products to leading supermarket chains and fast food outlets across the UK,” Ms Lockhart said.

“Shortly after the announcement, news channels and social media outlets were inundated with millions of comments from consumers concerned Bovaer could ‘contaminate’ milk and meat, leading to human health complications.”

The DUP Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: ”As a result, there has been a widespread boycott of numerous supermarket own-brands and products manufactured by Arla. A list of products was circulated on social media, followed by videos and pictures of consumers pouring milk down the drain and disposing of other dairy products in bins.

“These images are very alarming and potentially damaging to the UK dairy industry and wider agri-food sector. The very essence of the backlash undermines the country’s reputation for producing world-class produce under strict animal welfare regimes and environmental regulations.

“Mention of the Bovaer trials went viral and have really rocked consumer confidence. We are all fully aware of global warming and the need to reduce methane emissions in the battle to meet net zero targets by 2025.

“I appreciate Arla is trying to do its bit for the environment, but at what cost? Public perception is everything and consumers drive the economy. Many dairy farmers were quick to react, confirming that they do not include the additive in their herd rations, citing concerns over some of the compounds used to make Bovaer - silicon dioxide, propylene glycol and organic compound 3-nitrooxypropanol (known as 3-NOP).”

According to the manufacturer, DSM-Firmenich, Bovaer is available for sale in 68 countries around the world. Added to bovine feed in small quantities it is proven to reduce cow methane emissions by more than 27%.

Bovaer has been approved for use by EU and UK regulators. However, the Soil Association deems it unacceptable for organic farm enterprises.

Arla has described human health rumours as unfounded, and assured the public that Bovaer is not carcinogenic at the recommended inclusion rate. Labelling recommends the use of gloves and masks when handling to product to prevent inhalation and the risk of skin irritation.

Ms Lockhart has written an urgent letter to DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, DEFRA Minister Daniel Zeichner MP, and the government’s Secretary of State for Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed OBE MP, posing a number of questions on transparency, and seeking reassurances and clarity, on the safety of milk and meat products derived from cows supplemented with Bovaer in their diets.

Carla Lockhart MP added: “I think Arla may have mis-interpreted public expectations on reducing farm-related methane emissions. Feeding a synthetic chemical additive to cows has been heavily criticised by consumers as a step to far. I am urging the retail sector to err on the side of caution and respect that the ‘customer is always right’. There are other alternative and natural ways to reduce greenhouses gases.”