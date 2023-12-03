Boxfab Fabrications becomes UFU member
A family-run businesses, Boxfab, based just outside Belfast, manufacture robust, low maintenance, high-quality products including accommodation units, offices, modular units and event units.
They also do a range of farm, dairy and produce vending units, farm shops, coffee shops and milk pasteurising units.
Commenting on the corporate membership, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “It’s great to have Boxfab onboard as a member of the Union, showing their support for family run farms across Northern Ireland.
"The local manufacturer does a variety of work that will be of interest to our members for professional and personal use. We look forward to working with them.”
Paul McCartan, Boxfab Fabrications general manager said: “We are looking forward to working with the UFU and their members through this membership.
"Farmers are essential to the NI economy and communities, we are excited to help the farming community and help them to diversify their farm and site income through this partnership.”
For more information on Boxfab Fabrications, visit https://boxfabltd.com/.