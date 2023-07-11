Boyo Bravemansgame is by the flock’s senior stock ram, Lowerye Vladamir, himself a regular class winner and male champion throughout this year’s show season and is out of an Edstaston-bred female by Knockin Shockin. Bravemansgame has been shown successfully this year taking the male and reserve overall championship at Stafford Show on his only outing.

After spirited bidding, the hammer finally fell at 24,000gns to Graham Foster for his Springhill flock, based at Newtownstewart, Northern Ireland.

Second highest call on the day of 10,000gns fell to Edstaston Beau Jangles from Robert and Jeanette Gregory, Shrewsbury, Shropshire. By Edstaston Amarillo, he’s out of a homebred female by Edstaston Shropshire Lad. Taking him home to Cullompton, Devon, were Michael and Melanie Alford for the Foxhill flock.

Foxhill Bandit 6500gns. Picture: Chrissie Long

The Alford family recouped some of their outlay when selling their best lamb, Foxhill Bandit for 6500gns. By the privately purchased Logie Durno All Star who was breed champion at Devon County Show and reserve breed champion at Royal Cornwall Show this year, he’s out of a homebred Rockvilla Ferrari daughter. Taking this one home were E and E Duncan, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire for the Braemuir flock and T Dalgarno, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, for the Clackriach flock.

His pen mate, Foxhill Benadict, then met a 4600gns bid. Again, by All Star and this time out of a Logie Durno Olympian daughter, this one sold in partnership to David Lewis for his Pembroke flock, Narbeth, Pembrokeshire and Gareth Lee, Kidwelly, Pembrokeshire, for the recently established Calogale flock.

Next up at 4400gns was another from Robert and Jeanette Gregory in the form of Edstaston Best Bar One. Carrying a top 1% index of 428, this one is by the 4000gns Dalby Ancelotti and is out of a homebred Knockin Shockin daughter. Taking this one home to Liskeard, Cornwall were Graham, Sarah and son Will Whiting for the Fursdon flock.

Then at 3800gns was the first placed Skyefall Bandit from Kelso, Scottish Borders-based Stuart Ramsey. By Springhill Adonis, this one is out of a homebred Springhill Untouchable daughter and caught the eye of Messrs Sloan and Jackson for the Rigghead flock, Dumfries, Dumfriesshire.

Edstaston Beau Jangles 10,000gns. Picture: Chrissie Long

Meanwhile, selling for 3400gns was the best from the Logie Durno string of William and Carole Ingram, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, with Logie Durno Barbarian. This Crogham Aries II son is out of a homebred Loanhead Talisman daughter. Picking this one out in partnership were R G and R A Jones and Sons, Haverfordwest, Carmarthenshire, for the Robleston flock and Arywn Thomas, Whitland, Carmarthenshire, for the Arbryn flock.

Then at 3200gns wrapping up the final part of the dispersal of the Castellau flock was Tim Prichard, Llantrisant, Mid Glamorgan. Castellau Ball Boy is by Logie Durno Watchman and is out of a homebred Knockin Shockin daughter. This one caught the eye of Tom Nancekivell, Bude, Cornwall, for his Heatham flock and Ben and Amelia Watts, Ashburton, Devon, for the Willow flock.

Shearling rams

Shearling ram trade met a top call of 3400gns for Logie Durno 22ZNN43622 from William and Carole Ingram. By Boyo Vancouver, this one is out of a homebred dam by Logie Durno Jackpot and was knocked down to S Mason, Lancaster, Lancashire.

Edstaston Best Bar One 4400gn. Picture: Chrissie Long

From the same pen came the shearling ram champion, Logie Durno 22ZNN43646. By the 17,000gns Foxhill Walkabout, this one is out of a Logie Durno Umpire daughter. Taking this one home to Crediton, Devon, at 2800gns were E W Quick and Sons.

Then at 2600gns was Logie Durno 22ZNN43657, this time by the multi award winning 16,000gns Foxhill Va Va Voom and out of a Tullyear female by Logie Durno Finnegan. This one was the pick of Simon Turkington, Melrose, Scottish Borders.

The Foxhill flock was then back in action selling Foxhill A-One, a Thackwood U Corker son out of a Loanhead Triathlon daughter who was interbreed champion at Honiton Show. Buying this one together were Mitchel and Elizabeth Britten, Wymondham, Norfolk, for the Cavick flock and James Danforth, Tadcaster, West Yorkshire, for the Lodgehill flock.

Female trade

Logie Durno 22ZNN43622 3400gns. Picture: Chrissie Long

Leading female trade at 3800gns was the overall champion from the pre-sale show, Manor House Bond Girl from George Hoggard, Newark, Nottinghamshire. Described by the judge, Graham Foster, Springhill, as simply oozing style, presence and fantastic carcass attributes, this Springhill Vodka sired ewe lamb is out of a Springhill Untouchable-sired Logie Durno bred daughter. Taking this one home to Pembrokeshire was previous buyer Gareth Lee.

Shearling ewes then met a top call of 3200gns with Dave Roberts back in action, this time selling Boyo Amelia. By Thackwood Tyson Fury, she’s out of a Gwyndy-bred female by Wedderburn Rogue. Having previously picked up the reserve breed title at Shropshire Show, this one joins George Hoggard’s Manor House flock.

Next up at 2600gns was Loanhead 22WNC43578 from Gregor and Bruce Ingram, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Having come through as winner of the shearling ewe class, this Foxhill Va Va Voom daughter joined the trailer back home to Lancaster, Lancashire, with S Mason.

Averages: 18 shearling ewes £1160.83; 10 ewe lambs £1163.40; 22 shearling rams £1663.30; 89 ram lambs £1713.60 (McCartneys).

Other leading prices

Ram lambs

Manor House Bond Girl 3800gns. Picture: Chrissie Long

Logie Durno Braveheart (ram lamb champion) from William and Carole Ingram, sold for 3000gns to M White, York, Yorkshire.

Logie Durno Barracuda from William and Carole Ingram, sold for 3000gns to C Lewis, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Logie Durno Balvennie, from William and Carole Ingram, sold for 2900gns to Patrick Whyte, Co Waterford, Ireland.

Carnew Brave Heart, from Jonathan Aiken, sold for 2800gns to R G and R A Jones and Sons, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Rigghead Battleaxe, from Messrs Sloan and Jackson, sold for 2000gns to L M Buckland, Ashleworth, Glos.

Cavick Bish-Bash-Bosh, from M and E Britten, sold for 2000gns to Messrs Goldring and Pedrick.

Wernfawr Boss, from D J Curran, sold for 2000gns to Heath and Cowles, Raglan, Monmouthsire.

Shearling rams

Loanhead 22WNC43558 (reserve shearling ram), from Gregor and Bruce Ingram, sold for 2400gns to S Hunter, Filey, North Yorkshire.

Thackwood Alfred The Great, from Messrs Wales, sold for 2300gns to E Evans, Mold, Flintshire.

Shearling ewes

Loanhead 22WNC43544, from Gregor and Bruce Ingram, sold for 1500gns, to S Mason.

Ewe lambs

Manor House Baby Cakes, from George Hoggard, sold for 1500gns to G E Powell.

Manor House Black Russian, from George Hoggard, sold for 1500gns to R G and R A Jones and Sons.

Boyo Amelia 3200gns. Picture: Chrissie Long