Break in bTB testing services now unavoidable

​This development is a direct result of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) failing to secure new bTB service contract arrangements with vets.

A spokesperson for the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) told Farming Life that the new bTB testing contract was only received by the organisation at 8.30pm on Wednesday evening past (April 5th).

AVSPNI members carry out the vast majority of bTB work undertaken in Northern Ireland.

UFU president David Brown

The spokesperson continued:“Though relieved to finally have sight of it, we were surprised to be given just one working day to consider and sign it.

“This contract was promised over five weeks ago and unfortunately the delay means it is too late to prevent a break in testing next week, the week beginning 10th April.

“In the absence of a contract, vet practices had diverted staff to other scheduled tasks or sanctioned annual leave for Easter week.

“Whilst no practising vet wishes for a break in testing, they have a legal and moral right to sufficient time to consider the new contract properly.

“Initial consideration of it has highlighted a few issues and AVSPNI has already requested an urgent meeting with DAERA to resolve these as swiftly as possible.

“The duration of any gap in provision of testing now depends entirely on when and how DAERA respond to this request.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) had been forecasting earlier this week that a break in bTB testing was on the cards:

UFU president David Brown said: “The timing is hugely inconvenient for our members, with many farmers having planned TB testing in the forthcoming weeks prior to moving cattle outdoors for summer grazing.“We’re already aware of members who have had their bTB test cancelled next week.”

Continued on page 7He added: “There is also the worrying reality that the incidence rate of bTB in cattle has been increasing steadily, reaching record highs. Routine herd testing is a key part of the control program and the shortest break can cause significant disruption, derailing our ability to suppress and progress towards eradication.

“We urge DAERA and PVP to put all their efforts into creating a resolution to get a revised contract in place immediately, to ensure that TB testing continues uninterrupted.

“We’ve also made it clear to DAERA that our members will not stand for additional herd restrictions being imposed or cross compliance penalties for overdue testing as a result of their inability to deliver on a critical contract; the end date of which, they would’ve been aware of for some time.”

Meanwhile, Farmers for Action (FFA) has requested an urgent meeting with DAERA permanent secretary, Katrina Godfrey, to discuss what the organisation regards as the dire bTB situation that currently exists in Northern Ireland.

FFA’s Sean McAuley indicated that Northern Ireland’s farm vets “took a hit of 10%, courtesy of the last contract renewal with the DAERA in 2016”.