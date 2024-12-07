Breeding for components is at the heart of successful dairy farming

​Breeding for components is the primary herd development objective for Co Down milk producer , Philip Tinsley, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recently hosted an open day, attended by 125 visitors, during which he discussed the tremendously positive impact this approach has made within the business.

Improvements in milk quality have been achieved while also maximising milk output from grazed grass and silage.

Philip explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Mitchell, Banbridge; Debbie McConnell, Ai Services and Michael Copeland, Mason's Animal Feeds

“As a family, we have been breeding to improve butterfat and protein for many years.

“It has been a long process, but a very worthwhile one.

"And we didn’t get the herd breeding decisions right every time: we learnt from our mistakes and moved on

“Given the current direction of travel that milk processors in Northern Ireland are taking, producing butterfat and protein is the key to sustainability at farm level.”

Colin Purdy, Mason's Animal feeds; James Compston, Ai Services; Philip Tinsley (host); Iain Smith, veterinarian and Lyle Hamilton, FarmGate Nutrition

The Tinsley herd currently comprises 260 milking cows, 120 young stock and 25 breeding bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Output per cow is currently averaging 8,948L of milk at 4.34% butterfat (365 day rolling average) and 3.45% protein (365 day rolling average).

All animals calve between September and March.

The herd’s calving is currently interval is sitting at 379 days.

The fresh cows within the Tinsley herd are currently producing 38L of milk per day at 4.51% butterfat and 3.48% protein.

Replacement heifers are calved at between 23 and 24 months of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are mixed with the fresh group within the group pretty much as soon after calving as possible.

Philip Tinsley again:

“We rear the heifers to ensure they are big enough to mix with older cows from the get-go.

"In addition, we have provided more than ample feed space within the sheds.

“Cubicle availability is such that heifers coming into the milking group do not get bullied.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cows in the Tinsley herd are currently split into three groups: 140 fresh calvers, 45 stale cows and 120 dry cows and springing heifers.

Significantly, the herd is managed as one group from January onwards.

While maximising milk quality is a priority for Philip Tinsley, he is also conscious of the need for processors to deliver realistic prices for dairy farmers.

“This was not the case 12 months ago.

"Thankfully, that situation has changed dramatically over the past year,” he commented

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And in relative terms all my farm input costs remain at historically high levels.”

“Thankfully, farm gate prices have risen over recent months.

"But this situation must be sustained into the future.”

The dairy breeding landscape is fast-changing

Dairy breeding programmes in Northern Ireland are now focussed on a number of key areas: improved components, longevity and enhanced fertility.

“But improving fat and protein levels in milk now tops the list of herd development priorities, confirmed Ai Services’ cattle breeding specialist, James Compston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dairy processors want milk components and have tweaked their farmgate pricing models accordingly.

“Pushing to improve butterfat and protein percentages is now the obvious way forward at farm level.”

Compston spoke at the recent open day, hosted by Philip Tinsley.

Over the past decade Northern Ireland’s dairy farms have seen a 10% increase in milk yiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the increase in milk butterfat and protein content has been a little bit more modest: a 5% and 4% increase, respectively.

So, while more milk is being produced, the scope to improve its quality is evident.

James Compston again:

“Genetics account for 50% of a cow’s milk quality performance.

“This means that by focusing on the right breeding choices, farmers can make a real difference in not just how much milk they produce but in terms of its overall quality as well.”

He continued:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Milk butterfat and protein percentages are amongst the most heritable traits, making them easier and quicker to improve through breeding, relative to the likes of improved lifespan and fertility.

“So by selecting bulls with higher abilities to improve milk components, farmers can see significant results with their herds’ performance within one or two generations.”

“Meanwhile, the winter/spring breeding season is about to get underway on the Tinsley farms.

"The range of breeding sires selected feature components’ specialists, including: Peak Alta Thunderbird and Peak Alta Pizzazz and Garido.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ai Services is confirming the continuing demand for sexed dairy sires.

James Compston explained:

“Approximately 90% of the dairy straws that we sell are now sexed. And there is no prospect of this figure dropping.

“There continues to be a strong demand for replacement dairy heifers here in Northern Ireland.

“And this is unlikely to change on the near future.

"This fact alone will continue to drive demand for sexed semen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The technology is now thoroughly proven for use on breeding females of all ages.”

He added:

“The last ten years have seen major improvements secured across every aspect of milking performance on local dairy farms.

“This has been achieved on the back of a commitment to use high quality sires on a consistent basis.”

Winter oats

While grass is the predominant crop on the farm of Philip Tinsley, winter oats are the cereal crop of choice grown in preparation for a re-seed.

"Input costs are also that little bit lower.”

Philip added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The harvest date for oats is also early enough to allow us get on with a grass re-seed at the best time of the year.”

Approximately 150 people recently attended an open day hosted by the Tinsley family.

Lyle Hamilton, a nutritionist with Farmgate Nutrition, commented on the value of oats in a dairy ration:

“The cereal is high in fibre and oil.

"The starch content of is slightly lower than that found in other cereals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, this can be compensated for by the inclusion of additional maize within an overall dairy ration.”

Heifer management is another priority on the Tinsley farm.

Herd replacements are managed so as to be large enough at calving to allow them fully integrate with the main milking group from the outset.

A particular focus is placed on using very easy calving sires on heifers.

Philip Tinsley explained:

“In many ways, the size of a calf produced by a replacement heifer is pretty irrelevant. "The key objective is to get her through calving without problems arising.”

Veterinarian, Iain Smith, also spoke at the open day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He confirmed that preventative health care is the corner stone of a successful and sustainable herd management strategy.

He commented:

“At the heart of Philip Tinsley’s farm lies the goal of maximising productivity while safeguarding animal health.”

According to the Lisburn-based vet, healthy herds are the foundation of profitability as every calf born represents future potential and every cow contributes tio consistent milk production.

He continued:

“Preventative measures, such as vaccination, and routine farm visits on the part of the veterinarian play a vital role in minimising the impact of disease, reducing the need for treatments and help to ensure that animals maximise their productivity and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By prioritising health and reducing risks through proactive care, farmers can boost their herd’s longevity and productivity.

“Investing in preventative health care not only secures economic returns but also fosters animal welfare, ensuring that each animal contributes to the success of the herd.”

Giving calves the best possible start

The need to give newborn calves the best possible start was discussed in some depth at the Tinsley open day.

Ensuring that calves are fed high quality colostrum as soon as possible after birth is critically important in this regard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are many reasons why it may not be feasible or practical to feed colostrum to a calf form its own mother.

Courtesy of his presentation to the Open day, James Compston highlighted the availability of high quality of high quality colostrum powders.

A case in point is, Calf’s Choice Total.

The product is manufactured by the Canadian business: SCCL.

James explained:

“Cow colostrum is sourced from specifically licensed farms. It is then heat treated to kill-off any harmful pathogens.

“The whole colostrum is then dried into a convenient, shelf-stable powder form.

He added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Calf Choice Total can be mixed in seconds by adding water at 49°C.

"By the time it has been thoroughly mixed, the colostrum will have cooled to 38°C, which is body temperature for a young calf.

“The product is made from pooled colostrum sourced from literally thousands of cows, currently milking in the UK and the Netherlands.

“As a consequence it contains colostral protein, fat and biofactors that will deliver optimal levels of nutrition, which a neonatal calf needs to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The production process associated with the original colostrum also ensures a zero risk of transmission, where the likes of Johne’s and other disease-causing pathogens are concerned.”

For calves left with their mothers for 24 hours, an initial 2L feed of Calf Choice Total will suffice.

The calf can subsequently suckle its mother.

However, in cases where the calf is removed shortly after birth, feeding 4L of the colostrum is advised.

In addition to feeding Calf Choice Total at birth, an increasing number of farmers are including 100g of the colostrum powder to mother’s milk or milk powder for up to 10 days after birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transition milk has been shown to support the health and development of the immature gut in the first few weeks of life.

James Compston again:

“When Calf Choice Total is offered in this way, calves are receiving enriched transition milk.

“However, it is recommended to reduce the powdered milk content of the transition drink offered to calves by 100g. This balances out the inclusion of the Calf Choice Total.”

“Calf Choice Total represents the effective convenient option when it comes to ensuring that a newborn calf gets the all-important colostrum it needs as soon as possible after birth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calf Choice Total is available exclusively from Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd.

James Compston further explained:

“We can’t keep up with demand for the product at the present time

“Large numbers of farmers now realise just how versatile and effective Calf Choice Total really is.”

Feeding the SCL colostrum to newborn suckler calves is also strongly recommended.

The Ai Services’ representative concluded:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again it’s a way of ensuring that the calves get the proper start to life that they need.

“Only one feed is normally required for suckled calves, as they will be remaining with their mothers.”

The open day on the Tinsley farm was organised by Ai Services.

AI Services (NI) Ltd. came into being on 1st October 1988, taking over the A. I. function previously operated by the Department of Agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Company's business is to supply an efficient and effective A.I. service to livestock producers throughout Northern Ireland.

Semen used in the service is either produced at it’s own EU Export Approved Stud Farm and Laboratory, or imported.