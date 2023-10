Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £122 for 25.2kg (484ppk) and £119.50 for 27kg (443ppk), Rathfriland farmer £116 for 25.6kg (453ppk), Banbridge farmer £111.50 for 24.7kg (451ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 25.2kg (440ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 24.3kg (453ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107.50 for 23.3kg (461ppk), Ardglass farmer £107 for 23.1kg (463ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 21.1kg (497ppk), Downpatrick farmer £105 for 23.3kg (451ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 23.1kg (450ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 22.5kg (462ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 21.6kg (477ppk), Banbridge farmer £102 for 22.5kg (453ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101 for 22kg (459ppk), Kilcoo farmer £100.50 for 21kg (478ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 21.4kg (467ppk) and £99 for 21.1kg (469ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £99 for 19.4kg (510ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 19.8kg (495ppk), Castlewellan farmer £97 for 19.2kg (505ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 20kg (485ppk), Killowen farmer £95 for 18.4kg (516ppk), Rostrevor farmer £94 for 19.5kg (482ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92.50 for 18kg (511ppk), Hilltown farmer £90.50 for 17kg (532ppk), Killowen farmer £90 for 17.4kg (517ppk), Newry farmer £90 for 17.7kg (508ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 17.8kg (500ppk), Cabra farmer £88 for 17.2kg (512ppk) and £87 for 16.1kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 16.7kg (509ppk), Castlewellan farmer £85 for 17.7kg (480ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 17.3kg (485ppk), Bryansford farmer £83 for 16.5kg (503ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 15.6kg (513ppk), Leitrim farmer £79 for 16.1kg (491ppk), Hilltown farmer £77 for 15.7kg (490ppk), Banbridge farmer £75 for 15.3kg (490ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 14.4kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 14.5kg (517ppk), Rathfriland farmer £75 for 14.9kg (503ppk), Leitrim farmer £71 for 13.9kg (511ppk), Hilltown farmer £70 for 14kg (500ppk), Cabra farmer £70 for 13.3kg (526ppk), Newry farmer £70 for 13.5kg (518ppk), Hilltown farmer £64 for 12.6kg (508ppk).