Breedon Group increases support as UFU member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to announce that Breedon Group PLC (Breedon or the Group), a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain and Ireland, has increased its support for farm families by becoming a level four corporate member.

​Breedon supplies essential materials that are required for new buildings and developments. They originally joined the UFU as a level two member in 2021.

Commenting on the corporate membership, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “It’s great to have Breedon onboard as a level four corporate member of the Union. This increase in membership reflects the value of joining the UFU as a corporate member and the pride Breedon take in supporting rural communities across Northern Ireland.”

Jonathon Cole Breedon commercial manager NI said, “We are delighted to increase our corporate membership to level four, to provide more support for UFU members.

Fraser Thom, Breedon materials director Ireland and Jonathon Cole commercial manager NI with UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott.

“We take pride in supplying the construction industry with essential materials to enable them to carry out work for rural communities and farm families. We look forward to more engagement going forward.”