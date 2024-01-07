Breedon Group increases support as UFU member
Breedon supplies essential materials that are required for new buildings and developments. They originally joined the UFU as a level two member in 2021.
Commenting on the corporate membership, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said, “It’s great to have Breedon onboard as a level four corporate member of the Union. This increase in membership reflects the value of joining the UFU as a corporate member and the pride Breedon take in supporting rural communities across Northern Ireland.”
Jonathon Cole Breedon commercial manager NI said, “We are delighted to increase our corporate membership to level four, to provide more support for UFU members.
“We take pride in supplying the construction industry with essential materials to enable them to carry out work for rural communities and farm families. We look forward to more engagement going forward.”
For more information on Breedon, visit https://www.breedongroup.com/.