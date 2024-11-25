Mallusk-headquartered Brett Martin has completed new projects with two of the English Premier League’s most prestigious football clubs.

The world-leading plastics manufacturer provided high-performance, transparent polycarbonate roofing for refurbishments at Arsenal’s stadium as well as for the impressive new Everton ground at Bramley Moore Dock.

The Newtownabbey company manufactured and installed replacement roofing for the Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, which has been the home of Arsenal Football Club since 2006.

The Emirates, a £390 million, 60,000-seat ground for which Brett Martin provided the roofing when it was originally built, was recently renovated. As part of the refurbishment, the crucial light-emitting roofing was replaced, and Brett Martin was again chosen as the preferred supplier. A total of 7,827 square meters of Brett Martin’s Marlon CS and Marlon FSX polycarbonate sheets were installed to refurbish the entire roof of the stadium.

Arsenal’s stadium

The Everton project saw Brett Martin provide the high-performance, transparent polycarbonate for the new £555 million stadium that is seen as key to the regeneration of that part of Merseyside.

Covering over 6000 sq m of the stadium roof, the specialist polycarbonate material transmits sunlight through to the pitch, helping to ensure a high-quality surface for many of the world’s top footballers to play on.

With the roof now complete, works on Everton’s stadium as a whole are due to be finished soon. The club are due to move to the new stadium from the start of next season.

Brett Martin is the UK market leader in this specialist sector and has therefore completed a wide range of Premier League club projects. These leading football clubs need a high-quality playing surface and through significant R&D, Brett Martin has developed a product that meets the needs of stadia roofing in terms of strength, durability and the ability to emit sunlight to the pitch.

Everton's stadium

Paul Martin, from Brett Martin said: “Our team at Mallusk delivers projects that have a huge impact on the world around us, whether in sport, business, healthcare, education or agriculture. It’s hard to overstate the importance of the material that we supply for the success of top football clubs and it is great recognition for our team that Brett Martin continues to be selected as the provider of stadia roofing.”

Employing over 1,000 people in total and with sales of £220million, Brett Martin is one of Europe’s largest plastic sheet producers. Find out more at www.brettmartin.com