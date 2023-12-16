Briggs equipment becomes UFU corporate member
Briggs equipment is a national distributor in Ireland for the Hyster range of forklift trucks and other materials handling equipment.
UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “It is great to have Briggs equipment as a corporate member of the UFU.
"Briggs equipment offer a wide range of materials handling equipment, aerial access, cleaning and agricultural plant equipment which will be beneficial for UFU members.
Briggs equipment also service the equipment they sell and have both new and used equipment available for those who wish to hire machinery, providing a service for everyone. We look forward to working along with Briggs equipment.”
Stephen McKenna, Briggs marketing manager for Ireland said, “Briggs Equipment is delighted to sign up as a corporate member of the UFU. We know how important the UFU has been as a representative for farmers and growers here, and we are happy to support that work.
"At Briggs, we have a long-standing commitment to support the local economy through investment, partnerships and sponsorships. This membership is an extension of that commitment.
"We all want the same thing when it comes to economic growth and sustainability, so it makes sense to work together in
pursuit of that goal. Along the way, I hope we can help many UFU members keep their business moving.”
Highlighting the rapid growth of Briggs Equipment in recent years, Stephen added: “From forklifts to boom lifts, and telehandlers to plant equipment, we have access to the largest fleet of machinery in Ireland, with depots across the country.
"We offer contract rental, outright sale (new and used), short-term hire, parts and accessories, servicing and a training academy that is undergoing a significant expansion.
"We will have plenty of exciting news throughout the next 12 months and beyond, so keep an eye on the bulletins.”
For more information, visit Briggs Equipment website, www.briggsequipment.ie or contact 028 9084 2537.