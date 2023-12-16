Briggs equipment becomes UFU corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce that Briggs equipment has become its newest corporate member.

Stephen McKenna, Briggs marketing manager, Aodhan Smith used machinery manager and Craig Scott, UFU corporate sales executive.

​Briggs equipment is a national distributor in Ireland for the Hyster range of forklift trucks and other materials handling equipment.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “It is great to have Briggs equipment as a corporate member of the UFU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Briggs equipment offer a wide range of materials handling equipment, aerial access, cleaning and agricultural plant equipment which will be beneficial for UFU members.

Briggs equipment also service the equipment they sell and have both new and used equipment available for those who wish to hire machinery, providing a service for everyone. We look forward to working along with Briggs equipment.”

Stephen McKenna, Briggs marketing manager for Ireland said, “Briggs Equipment is delighted to sign up as a corporate member of the UFU. We know how important the UFU has been as a representative for farmers and growers here, and we are happy to support that work.

"At Briggs, we have a long-standing commitment to support the local economy through investment, partnerships and sponsorships. This membership is an extension of that commitment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We all want the same thing when it comes to economic growth and sustainability, so it makes sense to work together in

pursuit of that goal. Along the way, I hope we can help many UFU members keep their business moving.”

Highlighting the rapid growth of Briggs Equipment in recent years, Stephen added: “From forklifts to boom lifts, and telehandlers to plant equipment, we have access to the largest fleet of machinery in Ireland, with depots across the country.

"We offer contract rental, outright sale (new and used), short-term hire, parts and accessories, servicing and a training academy that is undergoing a significant expansion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will have plenty of exciting news throughout the next 12 months and beyond, so keep an eye on the bulletins.”