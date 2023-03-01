Brisk trade for Blackface in lamb and dry ewe lambs

1000gns from Darryl Branagan

45 In Lamb Ewes sold out of 51 forward on the night averaging £1041, and 3 Dry ewe lambs sold out of 8 forward averaging £383.

John & Patrick Harkin, Loughash received the top price 3600gns of the night for a 2 crop Sire: 24K Elmscleugh, Dam: 24K Elmscleugh, full sister to 60K Loughash scanned twins to 30K Midlock. Gordon Crawford, Aghanlane sold his 1 crop ewe for 2800gns, Sire: 3K Aghanlane, Sire of Dam: 27K Auldhouseburn scanned single to 5.2K Auldhouseburn. Alex and Johnny Knox, Standalone received 2200gns for their gimmer, scanned twins to 950gns Sam & Stuart Adams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two other breeders went on to sell their ewes for 2000gns each, Paul McEvoy, Kilcoo had forward a gimmer, Sire: 250gns Cloughfin, scanned single to 10K Woolfords and J & P Harkin sold his other 2 crop ewe, Sire: 24K Elmscleugh, Dam: 45K Loughash scanned twins to 30K Midlock.

1300gns from Michael McDermott

“The Rock” Loughash, Grant Brothers, Craigdoo and James Carson, Ballybogie Hill each received 1400gns for their ewes, followed by Michael McDermott receiving 1300gns, Tom Adams, J & P Harkin and Karl O Mullan sold for 1200gns, Mark & Russell Smyth and Karl O Mullan sold their ewes for 1100gns with Charlie & Christine Phillips, Darryl Branagan and Graham Wallace receiving 1000gns each theirs.

This was the second year that dry ewe lambs were up for sale with 500gns taking the highest price an ewe lamb Sire: 30K AHB Sire of Dam: Dalblair from Daniel Harrison, Sabbath Hill followed by M & R Smyth receiving 400gns Sire: 3.2K Breslin Sire of Dam: Dollar Bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brothers James and Daniel O Mullan, Glenbuck Road, Rasharkin put forward a ewe for Marie Curie selling for 800gns. James said: “We picked Marie Curie because of the nurses in Laurel House and the carers who looked after our father Tony, who’s anniversary is at the end of the month, our sister Maura is doing the London Marathon so we took the easy way out.”

1000gns from Graham Wallace

1000gns from C & C Phillips

1100gns and 1200gns from Karl O Mullan

Advertisement

Advertisement

1200gns from Tom Adams

1200gns from P & J Harkin

2000gns from Paul McEvoy

1400gns from Grant Brothers Craigdoo

Advertisement

Advertisement

2000gns from P & J Harkin

2200gns from A & J Knox

Charity Ewe from James and Daniel O Mullan for Marie Curie 800gns

2800gns from Gordon Crawford

Advertisement

Advertisement

3600gns from P & J Harkin

1400gns from James Carson

1100gns from M & R Smyth